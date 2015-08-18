New Music from Tom Wright - 5 x 2

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Titles

Suite for Cello No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude

Suite for Cello No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: I. Prelude

Suite for Cello No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: IV. Boureé

Suite for Cello No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009: V. Gigue

Suite for Cello No. 6 in D Major, BWV 1

Suite for Cello No. 6 in D Major, BWV 1

Capricho Do Sul

Capricho De Santa Cecilia

Capricho Do Carmo

Twenty Small Cigars

Liberta Córonha

Turuna

Élégie

William Powell

Shenandoah / Good Dog, Happy Man / The Boss's Car

I Will

Choro Pesado

Additional Information

— Tom Wright has announced the release of his new recording for 10-string mandolin entitledAbout the album Wright told us, "It begins with Bach, heads to Brazil for some choro by Hamilton de Holanda and Dudu Maia, touches on Frank Zappa and Igor Stravinsky, then tunes by guitarists Leo Kottke, Bill Frisell and John Scofield, and finishes with Paul McCartney, followed by an encore, overdubbed duo of myself on a choro by Dudu Maia and Douglas Lora. All is unaccompanied, straight acoustic recording on my Buchanan, with the exception of the. Professional mastering was done at Tonal Park, Takoma Park, MD."These are tunes I have been working on for some years, developing comfort with the 10-string. Especially in a time of effective quarantine, a project I was going to undertake anyway became the focus of home life. I recorded at home, on Pro Tools, using a good mic (KSM 32). Then I took the files to the top acoustic studio in the DC area, Charlie Pilzer as owner snd chief engineer."I have wanted to demonstrate the musical range of the instrument. I feel it is much more general-purpose than the violin-voiced regular mandolin. This version, like a flat top guitar, has a pin bridge and amplifies easily. I have used it in choro, contradance, orchestral music and opera, and using my solidbody 10-string, jazz, both in original music and at jam sessions."From the album, the track "William Powell."