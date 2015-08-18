New Music from Jozef Scheiner - La Mando, Dedicated to the Mandola

Track Listing

Shlapanitsa

Baroque

Eagle

Kupalinka

Croagh Patrick

Dark Swing

Wind

elamoR

Time

The Musicians

Jozef "Dodo" Scheiner (mandola)

Tibor Feledi (hammond)

Juraj Griglák (double bass, bass guitar, fretless bass guitar)

Peter Korman (double bass)

Ladislav Muroň (flute, shawm)

Stanislav Palúch (violin)

Igor "Ajdi" Sabo (drums, percussion)

Peter Szabados (dobro, pedal steel guitar)

Michal Vavro (guitar)

Additional Information

Slovak mandolinist Jozef Scheiner has announced the release of a new album entitled, dedicated to mandola. Scheiner presents his own compositions, recorded in the company of musicians from the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic playing an H-5 mandola that was specially crafted for this project by Czech luthier Miroslav Váňa.About the new project Scheiner told us: "I fell in love with the magical sound of the mandola three years ago. I decided to make some compositions for the mandola and other instruments - pieces that reflect my inner world. And I experimented a bit. I must say that I was surrounded by the right people. The whole process was a teamwork effort. I would like to thank once again to all those who took part in this project. I hope this album will bring a little joy into people's lives in these difficult times."From the album, the track "Baroque."Cover: painting by Richard "Tykva" Benčík. Graphic design by Martin Scheiner. Music video by Zuzana Rybárová Slančíková. Recorded in Birdland Studios. Mixed and mastered by Peter Szabados. Special advisor: mandolinist Jan Skovajsa