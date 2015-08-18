Peghead Nation Mandolin Cafe 2020 Holidays Promotion

— In celebration of their newly launched web site, Peghead Nation is offering Mandolin Cafe visitors the first month free on any new monthly subscription, or a $20 discount off an annual subscription. Work on your mandolin playing this holiday season with our world class instructors!You can sign up for any of Peghead Nation's 39 instructional courses in mandolin, guitar, fiddle, banjo, dobro, bass or ukulele to take advantage of this special offer. Just enroll and use promo codeat checkout.On Peghead Nation, you can learn bluegrass, old-time, jazz, and other mandolin styles, with some of the best players in the mandolin and roots music community. Choose from mandolin courses at all levels with Sharon Gilchrist, John Reischman, Joe K. Walsh, Marla Fibish, Mike Compton, Aaron Weinstein, and Chad Manning (see below for specific courses). Courses come with high quality, multi-angle video footage, notation and tablature, play-along tracks so you can practice what you're learning, and much more.The same discount applies to any of Peghead Nation's 39 courses, so you can learn guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, dobro, bass, and ukulele. And if you're shopping for your family or bandmates, you can also save on Peghead Nation Gift Subscriptions!Enroll in a new course on Peghead Nation now, and save with the promo code