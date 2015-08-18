New Deluxe Digital Editions of Acoustic Disc Dawg Classics Released

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc proudly announces the digital only release of new Deluxe Editions of two dawg favorites —andby Jerry Garcia and David Grisman.was originally released on LP in 1983 and became an instant acoustic classic. It features stellar playing by the Dawg himself and musical cohorts, Darol Anger, Bela Fleck, Mike Marshall, Martin Taylor and others. Seasonal favorites are arranged in styles ranging from medieval ("What Child Is This?" and "Good King Wenceslas") to bluegrass ("Auld Lang Syne") and jazz ("Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "The Christmas Song"). There's even a cameo appearance by Clarence Nash (the voice of Donald Duck) singing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" accompanied by Grisman's solo mandolin. This new Deluxe Edition features four bonus tracks featuring Dawg and members of his quintet., the 1993 Acoustic Disc release by Jerry Garcia and David Grisman, is another highly acclaimed favorite, "recommended for anyone who is, or ever was, a kid." This Deluxe Edition includes the original 12 tunes plus four previously unreleased alternate duo versions of "Jenny Jenkins," "Three Men Went A-Hunting," "Teddy Bear's Picnic" and "There Ain't No Bugs On Me."From, "Winter Wonderland."From, "Three Men Went A-Hunting."Both releases are now available in the Hi-Definition (24 bit, 96 kHz) format and include full color pdf booklets which are easily downloadable.