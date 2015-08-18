The Meadow Mouse & The Mandolin - a Children's Musical eBook

, A Children's Musical eBook with music by Annette Siegel will be published Nov. 21 on Apple Books.The book features Isabella, a meadow mouse that seemed happy to just gather food for the winter when she hears an incredible sound that sends her on a journey to discover where it came from and tries to recreate it by learning to play the mandolin. "You start with a spark of desire, and then bit-by-bit, with a little practice everyday, your brain joins a connection in your heart to play what you feel inside a moment."Use promo code F3AJMY373PPJ to access it for free from the Apple bookstore on Nov 21.