The Mandolin Store Set to Give Away a Northfield NF5S Mandolin on Black Friday

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — The Mandolin Store has announced it is set to give away a custom Northfield Mandolins NF5S with a one-of-a-kind engraved pickguard this coming Black Friday, November 27.
The value of the entire package that includes case is $3,750.
Registration details will be announced by The Mandolin Store later today. For those not on The Mandolin Store mailing list you can join at the bottom of their home page. No purchase will be necessary in order to be eligible to win.
The Mandolin Store's Black Friday starts November 26 at midnight (Eastern Time) Thanksgiving Day and ends 12:00 p.m. Friday November 27.
Specs of Giveaway Mandolin
- Icelandic brown finish
- Adirondack Red Spruce top
- Figured 1 pc Red Maple back
- Custom striped ebony pick guard with Mandolin Store logo
- Torch Inlay at the head stock
Additional Information