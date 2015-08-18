Canadian Bluegrass Star Adrian Gross Perseveres through the Pandemic

Additional Information

The first time I talked to Adrian Gross was in the fresh fruit department of my local supermarket. I spotted the young man carrying an A-style mandolin case, so naturally, had to approach. Little did I suspect he would soon be the phenomenal mandolin player for Canada's best known and probably most successful touring bluegrass band ever, The Slocan Ramblers. The band has released three albums and recently won the IBMA Momentum Award for Band of the Year.A native of Montreal, Adrian moved to Toronto when he entered the Humber College jazz program as a guitar major. As a kid, Adrian fell in love with the sound of gypsy jazz after seeing the Woody Allen Movie(he thought the fictional film was about a real musician). Adrian is a highly versatile player and jazz is still an important part of his musical life but these days he rarely picks up a guitar, reaching instead for his Stiver F5 or, in the recent days of Covid, a Gibson mandola on which he has been recording some solos. One balmy late summer evening I sat with Adrian on the back deck of the pretty little house that he shares with his wife Alyssa, with whom he recently made their first ever mandola-clawhammer banjo video. After talking, we played some tunes, Adrian mostly reaching for his mandola on which he could transpose keys instantly.Yes, during my third year. I had borrowed one. My violin-playing roommate had bought a used one but the action was so high that it made no notes above the seventh fret. But I took to it quickly. And then I won an award for music arranging at Humber College and I with that exact amount of money I bought a Kentucky 505 A-style mandolin. That was a pretty good starter, it did the trick.Not really. I took two lessons with Andrew Collins and two lessons with Marc Roy. Andrew said there are two things you have to figure out if you're going to play mandolin. One is tremolo. And the other is playing fiddle tunes fast. He said, you can work tunes up but there's also a value in taking little phrases and playing them up to tempo and getting used to that which is integral to bluegrass but not a lot of other styles of music.I was already flatpicking acoustic guitar. When I was eighteen I found a Doc Watson record belonging to my uncle,. But I really wanted to learn a second instrument because I had learned guitar in such a structured way, even improvising. No teacher told me that I could learn by ear and it never occurred to me I could.I totally did that. Using way too many hammer-ons and pull-offs. With mandolin I had to learn how you can get a smooth tone but with picking almost every note. That was a big learning curve.Pretty much right away. I've always been a bit of a hustler for gigs. I started responding to Craigslist ads, anyone looking for a mandolin player. Right away I found a clarinet player named John Williams who's still one of my closest friends. (Along with a bass player, he and John formed a klezmer/jazz group called The Rooftoppers. Early videos can be found on Youtube.) We gigged around Toronto mostly. It was really creative. I also joined this kind of folky, Canadian indie band with twelve members called The Strumbellas. Ozere was after that. The Rucksack Willies, a country roots band — I played mostly guitar.The Slocan Ramblers was the first. I think it was all of our first real bluegrass bands. We started in 2010, just looking to figure out bluegrass together. Frank (Evans) was a good banjo player but he was coming mostly from old time music. Darryl (Poulsen, guitar) and I had gone to music school and he was getting into flatpicking, and my roommate Alastair Whitehead was getting into playing bluegrass bass. So we formed as an excuse to play classic bluegrass, that was the whole idea. It was in my and Alastair's garage.We immediately got our first gig at a place called Mitzi's Sister in Toronto. It was our first time playing with one mic. Frank had more experience playing old time with the Kitgut Stringband. It was an eye-opening experience, how you've got to eat the mic for your solo, back off for rhythm. How much louder you have to play in a loud bar without pick-ups. That became a big part of how I practiced, trying to get more volume and retain good tone. Clean playing while having volume. We embraced trying to play loud and with authority and intensity.We got a monthly gig at Graffiti's, and then a weekly gig at the Cloak and Dagger. We played there for maybe two years, every Tuesday from ten to one. That was a bluegrass education. And we had our monthly gig and one-offs all the time, weddings and parties. And I'd play gigs for other bands, so I was playing a lot of mandolin live right away.It happened organically. I've played in bands where someone was a driving force, saying this is a thing. But with the Slocans we never had that discussion. We just played more and more. We played Mariposa in 2013. And then around 2014 — I started doing the booking and managing around then — we got our first American festival, Pagosa Springs in Colorado. By 2015 our second album came out and we had a summer of doing tons of festivals in Canada. We went up to the Yukon.Before we were writers as a band we were really into arranging. And we never had a fiddle so because of that we put a lot of thought into the arrangements to try and bring a lot of intensity and texture. We got pretty deliberate about how we wanted to sound. There are so many good duo combinations. On "Lone Pine," (an instrumental composed by Adrian on the second album),, it's just mandolin and bass at the top. Obviously there's guitar and mandolin. We do a lot of mandolin/clawhammer banjo stuff that really works great. It's funny because we still arrange a lot but on(the third and newest album) we were conscious about having some tunes that just start out of the gate because a lot of my favorite bands do that. We almost got a little simpler.That's what happens. I'm the highest-pitched instrument in the band, there's no fiddle to compete for that same sonic territory. I think if we had a fiddle player there wouldn't be a lot of mandolin/clawhammer banjo duos. So we all get a lot of playing time. It's definitely pushed us to think of all different textures that we could get from different combinations of the instruments.It's also powerful to have an instrument drop out. There's so much you can get from taking pieces away rather than always adding them. You can get more intensity by leaving something out.I got in touch with Statman in 2012 or 2013. I was a big fan of his right hand when I heard his playing. His klezmer record with Grisman,, that's such a great record., too. I liked his approach. I think what really spoke to me was the intensity and immediacy with which he played. He just commits so fully. His sound is enormous. So I reached out to him and he said, come to New York. I went down and did maybe two lessons in the course of one trip, then a second trip. In 2015 or '16 I lived in New York for two months and took maybe six or seven lessons. He would always say, "I can't hear you." He meant, I don't feel you, you're not putting enough into it. If I was playing and for a split second I lost intensity — or just slightly second-guessed something — he would pick up on it. He'd say, "Don't be wishy-washy." A tough guy but super warm. I'd go for an hour lesson and leave three hours later. A great influence.Yeah. That was one of the main things about Andy (Statman) that we spoke about. And if I had to pick a favorite player, Grisman is the one I listened to the most. And those guys I love for their tremolo. Every instrument has a unique thing it can do and for mandolin it's the tremolo. I love hearing eighth notes on the mandolin and I also play a lot of them but with Statman the lessons were really geared towards tremolo and getting a powerful right hand. A strong sense of time and expressive voice using tremolo and double-stops. So I've practiced that the most.No, but I've been working on that lately. It's so specific that it's hard to commit to. I've definitely borrowed pieces. And from Mike Compton, especially his records with the John Hartford String Band. The first time I heard Compton's solo on "Good Old Boys" I almost cried, I thought it was so gorgeous. Also Ricky Skaggs is one of my favorite players — his feel, his eighth notes. Onorevery mandolin solo is a perfect Monroe solo. I've definitely lifted a bunch of those.Yeah, it's like a hook. All of us in the band enjoy trying to find little musical hooks to add some texture behind the vocal or in transition moments to the chorus. Those often happen organically, from playing the tune so many times. You think you're improvising but you're actually playing the same-ish thing and it becomes part of the song.I kind of have an approach that feels consistent. I need to have some kind of inspiration. Getting the first kernel, it's hard to say how it comes. Sometimes I'm just noodling on the mandolin. It often happens in the morning, the first thing that comes out. From there it's working it out, putting in the time. That's the perspiration. And what feels like composing. The first bit feels like it's already out there and I'm just grabbing it.I used to write mostly on guitar. Now I write on mandolin a little bit more. I'll get the melody and then the structure. I usually go through a bunch of chord possibilities if it's not super obvious. I record them just in GarageBand and listen back, trying to find my favorite chords. Figuring out how the parts fit together. And then usually I sit on it for a little while to see if I still like it.The Slocan Ramblers at RockyGrassWe've had a good reception. And people are really friendly and nice. I always feel pretty optimistic for humanity when I go on the road. People are often surprised that we're from Canada. They're like, how do you know about bluegrass in Canada? But it's a regional style of music that has become worldwide.Made by Warren Yates, who's a great banjo maker. I reached out to Ron Stewart, who deals in instruments, and said I had a limited budget but was looking for a good bluegrass instrument. He said he had this funky mandolin that Warren Yates made, a one-off. It was a really nice mandolin, voiced super dry. Bright. An immediate attack. The notes didn't bloom, they just kind of came out. It sounded really old-school bluegrass. I put a radiused fretboard on it. I used it on the first and I think the second album. That was a great mandolinAnd then in 2015 I went down to Bernunzio Music in Rochester, New York. A great store, really nice folks. They had this Stiver F5 for sale and I loved it. This just had something different that I liked. It was a little bit louder. A little bit warmer and rounder. Easier to play, more forgiving. It's pretty much the only mandolin I play now.I've never really had an individual presence these past six years. So I'm trying to have a little recording project where I just record some solo videos and put them out there. For myself it's been a good framework for working on material and presenting it. I've gotten really into mandola since Covid hit. It's the perfect at-home instrument with the extra range. I'm playing a lot of jazz. It's a 1917 Gibson. I got it at Dusty Strings in Seattle, bought it on the spot. I've never been happier with an instrument in terms of set-up, sound, the shape it's in. It sounds modern. You can do anything on it.We still have a tour on the books for March so we'll see what happens.