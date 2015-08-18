Frank Solivan Releases a Pre-Holiday Message and Music

Preview the Track

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Musicians

Frank Solivan - Vocals, Guitar and Mandolin

Jillian Lea - Harmony Vocals and Penny Whistle

Mike Munford - Banjo

Mark Shatz - Bass

Additional Information

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and mandolinist Frank Solivan is out with a Christmas classic — "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" — meant to serve as encouragement in what has been a very difficult year for so many reasons.About the recording, Solivan said, "2020 has been a year of hardship for so many of us. The pandemic slugs on, political and racial conflicts divide us, hurricanes... wildfires. For many, it's been a year of uncertainty and loss... A loss of community, a loss of cherished time with loved ones."This holiday season I thought it was important to share a song that reminds us of the Christmas traditions that unite us. Reunions with friends and family, warm memories of olden days, and hope to once again gather together with an embrace and a kiss."I find the lyrics of this timeless song particularly meaningful this year, and I hope it brings some comfort to those needing it."Let your heart be light someday soon we all will be together. Until then we'll have to muddle through somehow. So have yourself a merry little Christmas, now."Tracked at Meiter Mastering. Will Shenk, recording engineer. Final vocals recorded at Bias Recording Studio, Ken Barnum, recording engineer. Mixed by Adam Taylor. Mastered by Randy Leroy at Tonal Park Mastering.