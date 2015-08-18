Scott Napier Giving Away Top 5 Must Have Classic Bluegrass Mandolin Albums

Jim and Jesse - Mandolin Workshop (from 1972)

Doyle Lawson - Tennessee Dream (from 1976)

Herschel Sizemore - Bounce Away (from 1979)

Bobby Osborne - Bobby and his Mandolin (from 1981)

Bill Monroe - Master of Bluegrass (from 1981)

Additional Information

— Scott Napier, Bluegrass mandolinist and Associate Professor at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music at Hazard Community & Technical College, is giving away five personal LP copies of music he considers the best of the best early, classic bluegrass mandolin albums.Following a similar giveaway of his favorite classic bluegrass albums announced on, Napier noted as a part of his large collection he possessed duplicate copies he thought should be in the hands of young players."The feedback from our bluegrass album giveaway was pretty phenomenal, and I'm looking forward to this music getting into the hands of young and upcoming players interested in the roots of bluegrass mandolin. These albums are absolute classics, some difficult to find, that should be part of any collection," Napier told us."This time around I want to give away albums to ages to young musicians between 10 and 20," he added. "In order to be eligible to win one of these all you need to do is email or message me (scottnapierf5 at gmail.com or via my Facebook page) and tell me which album you're interested in and why you'd like to have it. Five winners will each receive one album."The albums being given away in the order they were recorded include: