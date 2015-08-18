News Music from MandoMorphosis - 2020

Listen

The Musicians

Matt Sircely - mandolin

Orville Johnson - mandolin, dobro

Michael Conolly - mandolin, violin

Scott Schaffer - mandolin, mandola, guitar

David Tiller - mandolin, guitar

Special guest: James Hoskins - cello

Track Listing

Crash Zones 420-429

Shaken Waltz

Code Duello

The Inquiry

Mandala Obligata

Cascadia Raga EV

C Swing

Additional Information

After a 10-year recording hiatus upon the release of their critically acclaimed, mandolin-centric group MandoMorphosis returns with a new recording entitledon Right Brain Records.Aboutthe group told us, "MandoMorphosis started ten years ago with a question: What would happen if we got a bunch of mandolin players together without a lot of rules, and then hit record? The result was a CD calledthat took a journey ranging from folk to jazz to free improv to classical. After a ten-year break, we wanted to revisit this question. The pandemic put a bump in the road, but in doing so created an opportunity: Instead of recording anew at this juncture, we mined past recording sessions and found some rich material, including extended jams and nearly forgotten "extra" tunes waiting to be released into the world.is an album that reflects this unique point in time. It focuses on improvisation, celebrating each moment, and making the most of the tools at our disposal — in this case, small instruments with a big collective voice."About their albumpraised the "stunning collection of tunes... subtle musicality and virtuosic performances." The album broke into the top tier of the JamBands Radio Charts that year, leapfrogging many better known artists.From, the track "C Swing."