New Music from Calum McIlroy - This Ill Deeds

is the debut EP from multi-instrumentalist Calum McIlroy, scheduled for an October 30 release.Those interested in supporting the project and obtaining a copy benefitting from many other perks surrounding the release can do so through the crowdsourcing site Indiegogo, linked below.McIlroy, a recent graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's Traditional Music degree was a finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year competition this past February.About the new release, McIlroy told us, "is essentially the culmination of my time living and studying in Glasgow, which is the traditional music hub here in Scotland. It features my long-term collaborators, Megan MacDonald (accordion), Ruairidh Gollan (fiddle), and Anna Garvin (keyboard), and it includes two tracks that I performed in the final of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2020 competition. Listening back to the tracks (now that I am living at home in Aberdeenshire) is sort of nostalgic, and I'm really looking forward to returning to Glasgow and making more music when it's possible to do so!"From