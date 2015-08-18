New Music from Gabriel Wiseman - Off The Cuff

MARION, NC — Gabriel Wiseman of The JackTown Ramblers has released his third solo recording, an instrumental collection entitled "Off The Cuff," that contains three original compositions.
A recent guest of David Benedict's Mandolin Mondays, Wiseman's band The JackTown Ramblers feature his fiery mandolin talents on everything from bluegrass to gypsy jazz and swing tunes, often in the same set!
About the new project Wiseman told us, "It's all mandolin instrumentals and includes three of my own compositions with the rest covers that include some traditional tunes, and one each from Alan Bibey, Emory Lester and Frank Wakefield as well as a Bill Monroe tune. The album was recorded in my home studio using an Ear Trumpet Labs Edwina microphone. Alan Bibey and Aaron Ramsey wrote some liner notes for the album."
Track Listing
- Flying High
- Geneva's Dream
- Big Sandy River
- Pale Rider
- New Camptown Races
- Whiskey Before Breakfast
- Salt Creek
- Southern Flavor
- The Jacktown Letdown
- Cherokee Shuffle
- Little Rock Getaway
- Horned Cow Caca
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Listen
From Off The Cuff, the track "Geneva's Dream."
