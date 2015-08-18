New in eBook from Choroplaybacks.com - Viva Jacob do Bandolim

ChoroPlaybacks.com, the worldwide reference in professional choro backing tracks of Brazilian instrumental music has announced the release of another eBook featuring the music of Jacob do Bandolim entitled Viva Jacob do Bandolim.
About this important recording of Jacob's work, ChoroPlaybacks.com founder Daniel Dalarossa told us, "This time we published the work of super talented mandolin player Dudu Maia and group, who recently released the CD Viva Jacob do Bandolim with ten wonderful choros by Jacob do Bandolim, such as "Noites Cariocas," "Diabinho Maluco," "Perolas" and others.
"We also transcribed the bass line improvisation of legendary Raphael Rabello in 'Chorinho na Praia', based on his historic recording with Deo Rian from 1980," he added. "We eventually plan to print physical books, depending on requests, but for now the initial release is digital."
The eBook and all scores are available in C, Bb and Eb.
The Musicians
- Soloist Dudu Maia - 10-string mandolin
- Breno Alves - percussion
- Dudu Sete Cordas - 7-string guitar
- Pedro Vasconcellos - cavaquinho
Track Listing
- Noites Cariocas
- Assanhado
- Receita de Samba
- Vibrações
- Remeleixo
- Dolente
- Chorinho na Praia
- Pérolas
- Diabinho Maluco
- Santa Morena
Additional Information