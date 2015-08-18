New Music from Mark Stoffel - Coffee & Cake

Track Listing

Shadowbands

Driving Me Madnolin

In The Ben Lamond

Frost On The Pretzel

Coffee & Cake

Buckminster Waltz

The Old Mountaineer

March Of The Lemmings

Daley's Reel/Make a Little Boat

Ying And Yang

Woody's Rag/Night Driver's Rag

Finn And Ollie

In The Mood

Additional Information

— Mountain Home Music Company has announced an October 2 release for Mark Stoffel's first solo project in over ten years entitledCurrently holding down mandolin duties for Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Stoffel's debut album for Mountain Home Music Company is a brilliant showcase for the warm tone and creative styllngs from his famed Gilchrist mandolin on this all-instrumental collection.About the new project Stoffel said, "Music is a catalyst for health and happiness and it is my sincere hope thatwill have a little part in this, especially during these curious times."The time was just right for this album. Long before we started recording in the summer of 2019 I had a pretty clear vision of both music and the overall concept, which is to create an instrumental album with melodies that stick and an overall feel that appeals to the heart and soul. With that in mind, the tunes kept coming and it felt almost like my mandolin was guiding me along during the whole process. And because I grew up in Germany, where the daily afternoon Coffee & Cake ritual has been delighting people for centuries, I didn't have to search long for the title of the album!"The opening track, "Shadowbands," from