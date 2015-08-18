New from Mel Bay: Mandolin Picking Tunes - An Early American Christmas

Song Listing

A Virgin Unspotted

Away in a Manger

Exultation

Go Tell It on the Mountain

Great Creator

Hush My Babe, Lie Still and Slumber

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear

Star in the East

Lancaster

Mary Had a Baby/What Yo Gonna Call Your Pretty Little Baby

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

The Babe of Bethlehem

The Shepherds Star

The Cherry Tree Carol

The Huron Indian Carol

Beautiful Star

About the Author

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the release of, by Tommy Norris.Norris has selected eighteen lesser and better-known carols and songs from the folk, shape-note, sacred, Native American, African American spiritual, and European traditions, and arranged them for solo mandolin. Sample pages are available on the Mel Bay web site.As a learning aid, a downloadable recording of the author's performance of each piece is available online. Available in print and eBook versions.Intended for intermediate-advanced levels. Includes online audio with music in standard notation and tablature. 36 pages, saddle stitched.Tommy Norris is a 2010 graduate of Western Carolina University where he studied the musical styles of classical and jazz, and music theory along with a focus in music technology. Since then, he has employed his mandolin talents as a teacher and composer. As a member and co- founder of The Barefoot Movement, Tommy continually tours nationally, bringing their brand of acoustic music to new ears and audiences. When not on tour, he resides in Nashville, spending his time teaching, composing, and recording.