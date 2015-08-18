Registration Opens for the Monroe Mandolin Camp Online Virtual Extravaganza

— Registration for Monroe Mandolin Camp's Virtual Extravaganza, held Sept. 16-19 has opened.This unique, innovative camp-at-home experience offering video classes in all quintessential bluegrass band instruments with instruction by bluegrass legends, special guest interviews, and hours of virtual networking hang-outs, gatherings and electives, led by the instructors for this year's instructors.Launched to preserve Bill Monroe's mandolin virtuosity, in recent years MMC Music Director Mike Compton and Executive Director Heidi Herzog have expanded that mission to encompass all of the elements and instruments of bluegrass music.Fourteen master bluegrass musicians have provided 38 unique and stand alone individual videos for instruction in mandolin, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar and voice. All classes are available to all participants, including supplemental resource materials. Starting Sept. 16, virtual campers also have access to 14 hours of live on-line, instructor-led gatherings via ZOOM (including electives, jams, etc.), as well as special pre-recorded guest interviews with Raymond Huffmaster. A pre-recorded all-star concert watch party premier is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 19, and Coffee Hour and Happy Hour online chats will continue to foster the building of new and old friendships that MMC has always fostered.Kicking off the virtual experience will be the 2nd Annual MMC "A Night of Monroe's Bluegrass Classics" on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the World Famous Station Inn. This evening will mix Bluegrass legends Stuart Duncan and Mike Bub with contemporary players Casey Campbell, Lauren Price, and Robert Montgomery, and a sprinkling of the next generation of players with Silas Powell and Trina Emig to create an exciting night celebrating Bill Monroe's music. The show will be live broadcast via Station Inn TV.