Florian Klaus Rumpf's A Mandocello's Yearbook Launches

— On the heels of his successful, Florian Klaus Rumpf follows up with, quietly launched August 1 on a subscription base from the popular European based crowdsourcing site Ko-fi."The idea behindis to expand the repertoire for 8- and 10-stringmandoloncello as a solo instrument by constantly collecting arrangements and originalcompositions," Rumpf told us.Individual chapters of the book under way contain one piece in standard notation and tablature, information about composers, about the piece itself and the technical execution. Arrangements for the 8- string mandocello have been added to compositions for 10-string mandocello, also called liuto cantabile.Individual chapters are available for 3 (Euro, about $3.60 U.S. by current rates) on Ko-fi. There is only one chapter per month. In order not to miss any, join in supporting the project monthly and you will received new material to practice every month. When the book is finished, print copies will be available for purchase through his web site."But if you have collected at least 8 chapters via Ko-fi at the end, you will receive a printedcopy free of charge and free of shipping costs," Rumpf added. I'm writing this book for and with the mandolin community, so tips, requests, suggestions and corrections in language and spelling while the finished project is under way are always welcome," he added.Florian Klaus Rumpf decided to put the mandolin at the center of his life from the ageof seven. He studied with Professor Caterina Lichtenberg, Valerij Kisseljow, and Silke Lisko atthe Wuppertal campus of the Academy for Music and Dance in Cologne (Hochschule fürMusik und Tanz Köln).His work is focused on the entire spectrum of mandolin instruments, from baroque mandolinsthrough to the octave mandolin and the liuto cantabile. He takes particular care to highlightthe diversity of this family of instruments. Florian Klaus Rumpf works with composers,composes pieces himself, researches and arranges in order to ensure that the literature forthis array of instruments is constantly expanding. In 2017, he founded his own music publisherand label.