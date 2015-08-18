Florian Klaus Rumpf's A Mandocello's Yearbook Launches

HAMBURG, GERMANY — On the heels of his successful A Year with Calace, Florian Klaus Rumpf follows up with A Mandocello's Yearbook, quietly launched August 1 on a subscription base from the popular European based crowdsourcing site Ko-fi.
"The idea behind A Mandocello's Yearbook is to expand the repertoire for 8- and 10-string
mandoloncello as a solo instrument by constantly collecting arrangements and original
compositions," Rumpf told us.
Individual chapters of the book under way contain one piece in standard notation and tablature, information about composers, about the piece itself and the technical execution. Arrangements for the 8- string mandocello have been added to compositions for 10-string mandocello, also called liuto cantabile.
Individual chapters are available for 3 (Euro, about $3.60 U.S. by current rates) on Ko-fi. There is only one chapter per month. In order not to miss any, join in supporting the project monthly and you will received new material to practice every month. When the book is finished, print copies will be available for purchase through his web site.
"But if you have collected at least 8 chapters via Ko-fi at the end, you will receive a printed
copy free of charge and free of shipping costs," Rumpf added. I'm writing this book for and with the mandolin community, so tips, requests, suggestions and corrections in language and spelling while the finished project is under way are always welcome," he added.
About the Author
Florian Klaus Rumpf decided to put the mandolin at the center of his life from the age
of seven. He studied with Professor Caterina Lichtenberg, Valerij Kisseljow, and Silke Lisko at
the Wuppertal campus of the Academy for Music and Dance in Cologne (Hochschule für
Musik und Tanz Köln).
His work is focused on the entire spectrum of mandolin instruments, from baroque mandolins
through to the octave mandolin and the liuto cantabile. He takes particular care to highlight
the diversity of this family of instruments. Florian Klaus Rumpf works with composers,
composes pieces himself, researches and arranges in order to ensure that the literature for
this array of instruments is constantly expanding. In 2017, he founded his own music publisher
and label.
