New Music from Avi Avital - Art of the Mandolin

BERLIN — Deutsche Grammophon has announced a November 6 release for Avi Avital's Art of the Mandolin, his first recording consisting exclusively of pieces originally written for mandolin, his personal take on the best existing repertoire for the instrument, and a showcase presentation of the fullest spectrum of its expressive potential.
While a full track listing won't be revealed until a yet to be announced date in September, the label has made available a single streaming track from the album in Scarlatti: Sonata in D Minor, Kk. 89: III. Allegro (Arr. for Mandolin and Basso continuo).
Additional Information
- Pre-order from amazon.com
- Art of the Mandolin on Apple Music
- On Deutsche Grammophon
- Artist web site