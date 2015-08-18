New Music from Avi Avital - Art of the Mandolin

— Deutsche Grammophon has announced a November 6 release for Avi Avital's, his first recording consisting exclusively of pieces originally written for mandolin, his personal take on the best existing repertoire for the instrument, and a showcase presentation of the fullest spectrum of its expressive potential.While a full track listing won't be revealed until a yet to be announced date in September, the label has made available a single streaming track from the album in Scarlatti: Sonata in D Minor, Kk. 89: III. Allegro (Arr. for Mandolin and Basso continuo).