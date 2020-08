New Music from Evan J. Marshall - All My Strumming

Track Listing

All My Loving

When I'm Sixty-Four

Got to Get You Into My Life

If I Fell

Misery

In My Life

Additional Information

Internationally renowned mandolin virtuoso Evan J. Marshall has announced the release of a 6-song EP tribute to The Beatles entitled, the cover art inspired by the iconic album cover for, designed by Evan's daughter, Julia Marshall About the cover art, Evan told us, "Substituting for The Beatles are variations on a character Julia calls "MandoLuigi," who has previously appeared In the artwork for three other projects of mine includingand(with Brian Oberlin).On the EP Marshall delivers in duo-style, complete arrangements of six well known classics from The Beatles in a stunning fashion.From the album, the track