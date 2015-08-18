New Music from Evan J. Marshall - All My Strumming

Internationally renowned mandolin virtuoso Evan J. Marshall has announced the release of a 6-song EP tribute to The Beatles entitled All My Strumming, the cover art inspired by the iconic album cover for Meet the Beatles/With the Beatles, designed by Evan's daughter, Julia Marshall.
About the cover art, Evan told us, "Substituting for The Beatles are variations on a character Julia calls "MandoLuigi," who has previously appeared In the artwork for three other projects of mine including Mandolin Mystery Tour, Beethoven County and Twin Mandolin Slingers (with Brian Oberlin).
On the EP Marshall delivers in duo-style, complete arrangements of six well known classics from The Beatles in a stunning fashion.
Listen
From the album, the track Got to Get You Into My Life.
Track Listing
- All My Loving
- When I'm Sixty-Four
- Got to Get You Into My Life
- If I Fell
- Misery
- In My Life
Additional Information