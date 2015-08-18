Debut Release from Long Story Short

SAN DIEGO — Long Story Short has announced a July 31 release of their self-titled debut album of chamber-folk music.
Renowned instrumentalists Ashley Hoyer (formerly Ashely Broder, on mandolin, electric mandolin, fiddle), Ben Schreiber (fiddle), and Aria DiSalvio (cello, banjo) join forces to perform Hoyer's original compositions. The combination of mandolin, fiddle, and cello, along with just the right balance of folk and classical influences, creates a sound that has been described as cinematic and transportive.
About the album, Hoyer told us, "This trio is a dream. To have my musical ideas come to life with the help of my bandmates' expertise is thrilling. We're excited to be launching this new band and look forward to creating new music for years to come!"
Listen
The track "The Race" from their self-titled album. PDF transcription of "The Race" from the Mandolin Cafe's feature interview Changing Channels with Ashley Broder from January, 2019.
Track Listing
- Salutations
- Lakeside
- The Race
- Papua Set
- Helix
- Rattlesnake Canyon
- The Time Between
- Manatee
- Snow Day
- Seventeen Years
- Whereabouts
Long Story Short links