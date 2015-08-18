New Music from Mark Daly - STORIES From Here and Away

Track Listing

Buckeye Bounce

Simple Times

Saint Patrick's March

Paris Rain

Angeline The Rockin' Baker

Midnight Mood

Shipshewana Pony Ride

Dagwood

Señorita Serenade

Windjammers

Sunset Groove

A Taste of Cream

Every Day Good

Summer Jam

Additional Information

— Mark Daly has announced the release of his new instrumental album of all original tunes entitled, featuring fourteen compositions that range from bluegrass, acoustic, Irish, jam-band, Latin, to roots and more.With mandolin on all tracks, plenty of mandola, octave mandolin, and mandocello are featured throughout. Several tunes have the entire mandolin family of instruments including "Paris Rain," "Dagwood," and "Every Day Good." Two tracks highlight electric mandolin including "A Taste of Cream" and "Summer Jam."The title track, "Buckeye Bounce."