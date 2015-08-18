Two Classic Out-of-Print Emory Lester Recordings Re-Released Digital

Track Listing - Pale Rider

Pale Rider

Rattlesnake

Forked Deer

At Dusk

Mandograss Medley: Katy Hill / Billy in the Low Ground / Salt Creek / Soldiers Joy / Sally Goodin / Old Joe Clark / Roanoke

Cactus Pass

Neon Street

Alone

Lady Be Good

Front Royal

Little France

Track Listing - Cruisin' the 8

Cruisin' the 8

Echinacea

Mountain Air

Salt Creek Revisited

King's Quest

Impressions

So What

Paul Barfoot's Breakdown

Autumn Blue

Billy in the Claw Ground

Emo-Tion

Steel Driver

— Two classic and sought after instrumental recordings from Emory Lester, long out-of-print and too often difficult to find, have been re-released and are now available on many digital platforms.from 1993 andfrom 2002, previously available only on CD are now widely available to a great audience.About the release Emory Lester told us, "These have been a long time coming and I'm really pleased to make them available to a lot of young mandolin players who never had the opportunity to hear them, and to plenty of folks that have but have maybe moved on from CDs."From, the title track.From, the track "King's Quest."