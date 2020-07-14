  • Introducing David Grisman's Mandolin Workshop Books

    David Grisman's Mandolin Workshop Books

    PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc proudly announces the publication of two new volumes of David Grisman's Mandolin Workshop, comprised of the 80 plus mandolin articles the Dawg wrote for Frets Magazine between 1979 and 1989.

    The first volume, Artists & Repertoire features articles about great mandolin masters, Dave Apollon, Bill Monroe, Jethro Burns, Tiny Moore, Sam Bush, Andy Statman and many others. It also contains many transcriptions by David of their classic pieces, from "Russian Rag" to "Raw Hide."

    Tricks of The Trade, the second volume, contains David's writings about mandolin technique, theory, musicianship, improvisation and compositional skills as well as performance on stage and in the studio.

    Both volumes include rare photographs and ephemera from the Dawg's personal archives as well as additional supplemental material.

    As David says in his introduction, "Working for Frets was an invaluable educational experience for me — and one which I'm now happy to share with you."

      Wow!

      FRETS was a gold mine for transcriptions, exercises, tunes by Dawg. I think this is on the buy list, fo sho!
      I'd buy those as posters as well to hang in office, pickin parlor, etc...
      I have an incomplete collection of these articles. Time to see what I missed!
      After seeing those posters I keep thinking about that Monteleone F5 in the classifieds for 25K and wondering how he can be so cavalier with it.
      After seeing those posters I keep thinking about that Monteleone F5 in the classifieds for 25K and wondering how he can be so cavalier with it.
      Not so cavalier, Scotter! That 'Dawg Tricks' pose is with a Kentucky Dawg model (one of two that he kept for himself) that he later sold to me in 1991.
      Uhm, I'm calling pre-Photoshop cut and paste by the magazine layout staff vs. someone was actually photographing that.
      Not so cavalier, Scotter! That 'Dawg Tricks' pose is with a Kentucky Dawg model (one of two that he kept for himself) that he later sold to me in 1991.
      Well, that's a relief! But, now I kinda want a Kentucky Dawg model (I love my Buckeye F5 though!) for Dawg Tricks. Btw, the "Grateful Dawg" documentary is currently free on Amazon Prime.
      Back when "cut and paste" meant cut and paste....
      I talked to the Dawg today and he has a different story but I'll let him tell it.
      I talked to the Dawg today and he has a different story but I'll let him tell it.
      Awroit, then!
      Take my money!!!
      Speaking of dawg, he's on Nell & Jim's (Nell Robinson and Jim Nunally) show today, 7/15/20, 1:30 PM Pacific time with Tracy Grisman, talking things over with Jim Nunally, a past member of The David Grisman Bluegrass Experience.#https://www.nellandjim.com/live
      Today, 7/15/20, 1:30 PM Pacific time.

      Best, Dix Bruce