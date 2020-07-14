Introducing David Grisman's Mandolin Workshop Books

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc proudly announces the publication of two new volumes of, comprised of the 80 plus mandolin articles the Dawg wrote forbetween 1979 and 1989.The first volume,features articles about great mandolin masters, Dave Apollon, Bill Monroe, Jethro Burns, Tiny Moore, Sam Bush, Andy Statman and many others. It also contains many transcriptions by David of their classic pieces, from "Russian Rag" to "Raw Hide.", the second volume, contains David's writings about mandolin technique, theory, musicianship, improvisation and compositional skills as well as performance on stage and in the studio.Both volumes include rare photographs and ephemera from the Dawg's personal archives as well as additional supplemental material.As David says in his introduction, "Working for Frets was an invaluable educational experience for me — and one which I'm now happy to share with you."