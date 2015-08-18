First 15 Lessons - Mandolin: A Beginner's Guide

Song List

Ain't Misbehavin'

Arkansas Traveler

Blue Moon Of Kentucky

Careless Love

The Godfather (Love Theme)

Hallelujah

Happy Birthday To You

Hey Jude

Home On The Range

House Of The Rising Sun

I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow

I'll Fly Away

Jamaica Farewell

Knockin' On Heaven's Door

Little Brown Jug

Maggie May

Mister Sandman

Mr. Tambourine Man

Rocky Top

Sailors Hornpipe

Stand By Me

(They Call It) Stormy Monday (Stormy Monday Blues)

Take Me Out To The Ball Game

They're Red Hot

Turkey In The Straw

Wayfaring Stranger

Wildwood Flower

Will The Circle Be Unbroken

Additional Information

Hal Leonard Publishing has announced the publication of, a "Beginner's Guide, Featuring Step-By-Step Lessons with Audio, Video, and Popular Songs!," by Fred Sokolow.series provides a step-by-step lesson plan for the absolute beginner, complete with audio tracks, video lessons, and real songs. Designed for self-teaching or for use with an instructor, you'll build a solid foundation as you work through each lesson, learning the basics of the instrument and music reading while practicing the many exercises, concepts and song excerpts within. Must-know instruction so you can start playing right away, with a free online tuner and metronome.This mandolin book features video and print lessons by world-renowned author Fred Sokolow on: mandolin fundamentals; music reading; tuning; chords; scales & basic theory; strumming; arpeggios; double stops; moveable chop chords; sawing & tremolo; and chord/melody playing.Tablature only, 32 pages, suggested retail pricing at $9.99. Available only in paperback at this time.