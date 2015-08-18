  • First 15 Lessons - Mandolin: A Beginner's Guide

    FIrst 15 Lessons - Mandolin: A Beginner's Guide, Featuring Step-By-Step Lessons with Audio, Video, and Popular Songs

    Hal Leonard Publishing has announced the publication of First 15 Lessons - Mandolin, a "Beginner's Guide, Featuring Step-By-Step Lessons with Audio, Video, and Popular Songs!," by Fred Sokolow.

    The First 15 Lessons series provides a step-by-step lesson plan for the absolute beginner, complete with audio tracks, video lessons, and real songs. Designed for self-teaching or for use with an instructor, you'll build a solid foundation as you work through each lesson, learning the basics of the instrument and music reading while practicing the many exercises, concepts and song excerpts within. Must-know instruction so you can start playing right away, with a free online tuner and metronome.

    This mandolin book features video and print lessons by world-renowned author Fred Sokolow on: mandolin fundamentals; music reading; tuning; chords; scales & basic theory; strumming; arpeggios; double stops; moveable chop chords; sawing & tremolo; and chord/melody playing.

    Tablature only, 32 pages, suggested retail pricing at $9.99. Available only in paperback at this time.

    Song List

    • Ain't Misbehavin'
    • Arkansas Traveler
    • Blue Moon Of Kentucky
    • Careless Love
    • The Godfather (Love Theme)
    • Hallelujah
    • Happy Birthday To You
    • Hey Jude
    • Home On The Range
    • House Of The Rising Sun
    • I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow
    • I'll Fly Away
    • Jamaica Farewell
    • Knockin' On Heaven's Door
    • Little Brown Jug
    • Maggie May
    • Mister Sandman
    • Mr. Tambourine Man
    • Rocky Top
    • Sailors Hornpipe
    • Stand By Me
    • (They Call It) Stormy Monday (Stormy Monday Blues)
    • Take Me Out To The Ball Game
    • They're Red Hot
    • Turkey In The Straw
    • Wayfaring Stranger
    • Wildwood Flower
    • Will The Circle Be Unbroken

    Additional Information