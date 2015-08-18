Hal Leonard Publishing has announced the publication of First 15 Lessons - Mandolin, a "Beginner's Guide, Featuring Step-By-Step Lessons with Audio, Video, and Popular Songs!," by Fred Sokolow.
The First 15 Lessons series provides a step-by-step lesson plan for the absolute beginner, complete with audio tracks, video lessons, and real songs. Designed for self-teaching or for use with an instructor, you'll build a solid foundation as you work through each lesson, learning the basics of the instrument and music reading while practicing the many exercises, concepts and song excerpts within. Must-know instruction so you can start playing right away, with a free online tuner and metronome.
This mandolin book features video and print lessons by world-renowned author Fred Sokolow on: mandolin fundamentals; music reading; tuning; chords; scales & basic theory; strumming; arpeggios; double stops; moveable chop chords; sawing & tremolo; and chord/melody playing.
Tablature only, 32 pages, suggested retail pricing at $9.99. Available only in paperback at this time.
Song List
- Ain't Misbehavin'
- Arkansas Traveler
- Blue Moon Of Kentucky
- Careless Love
- The Godfather (Love Theme)
- Hallelujah
- Happy Birthday To You
- Hey Jude
- Home On The Range
- House Of The Rising Sun
- I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow
- I'll Fly Away
- Jamaica Farewell
- Knockin' On Heaven's Door
- Little Brown Jug
- Maggie May
- Mister Sandman
- Mr. Tambourine Man
- Rocky Top
- Sailors Hornpipe
- Stand By Me
- (They Call It) Stormy Monday (Stormy Monday Blues)
- Take Me Out To The Ball Game
- They're Red Hot
- Turkey In The Straw
- Wayfaring Stranger
- Wildwood Flower
- Will The Circle Be Unbroken
