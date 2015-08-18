Music of Choro Master Déo Rian in Print and Play-Along

Track Listing

Branquinha

Bruno no choro

Choro simples

Chorões do Bandolim de Ouro

Com dor e tudo

Déo Rian aos setenta

Lembranças de um violão

Na casa do Manoel Rigaud

O pandeiro do Darly

O sarau do Luiz Santana

Pensando na vida

Três amigos

Additional Information

— ChoroMusic.com, the worldwide reference in play-along songbooks of Brazilian instrumental music has announced the release of the music of Brazilian Choro master, a book containing twelve of his compositions, two of them in partnership with Jacob do Bandolim.The collection includes digital audios with solos and playbacks, an insert with the respective scores in C, Bb and Eb, as well as the biography and relevance of the author to the history of Choro.An extraordinary mandolinist, Rian had a close relationship with Jacob do Bandolim that lasted 8 years. He was one of the privileged few to get invited to the evening musical gatherings that Jacob held at his home.About these gatherings, Deo tells, They were held practically every week, on Fridays or Saturdays. Radamés Gnattali, Elizeth Cardoso, the Época de Ouro Ensemble, Dino, César, Carlinhos, Jonas, and many other musicians and artists used to attend them, myself included. We would play choro and samba, Paulo Tapajós would sing some modinhas (variety of traditional urban Brazilian song), Radamés would play the piano... We were close friends from 1961 to 1969."Includes audio with 12 songs with soloists, 1 tuning track and 12 playback tracks. Spiral bound, standard notation only.