Mandolin Tunes 2 Tunebook by John Goodin

Contents

The Cairo Sessions

March in January

Birthday Girls

Chocolate for All

Black Stream Crossing

Enchanted Forest

The Advent Star

Walnuts Too

Waltz for the New Year

Board Eddy

Big Tree Down

Snow Train

No Argument at All

Paws Down

River Mist Tree Line

Elkhart Freight

Midsummer Walk

Tolley's Jig no. 6

Henryville Forestry

September Waltz

Propsland

Additional Information

John Goodin has announced the availability of his self-published work, 21 original mandolin tunes with harmony parts and guitar chords contained within 30 pages of music in standard notation only, with guitar chords for each tune. While you are free to add, change, or subtract chords according to your taste the harmony parts are based on the chords included.The contents include all of the music from his 2018 CD of the same name, though the recorded versions of these tunes are not meant to be considered definitive.The collection has the added value of a harmony part being written for each tune. Using two mandolins (or other melody instruments) and a guitar (or other chordal instrument) allows three or more players to enjoy the pleasure of group music-making.Copies are available in PDF only via PayPal or by contacting the author through his web site.