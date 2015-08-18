  • New Music: More of the Same by Julian Pinelli and Ethan Setiawan

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on May-01-2020 12:10pm Views: 34
    0 Comments Comments
    More of the Same by Julian Pinelli and Ethan Setiawan

    BOSTON — Julian Pinelli and Ethan Setiawan have announced the release of a new EP on Bandcamp today entitled More of the Same, a follow-up to their self-titled 2016 release.

    About the EP, Ethan Setiawan told us, "It's always a joy to get to play music with Julian Pinelli. While we've played together in several different bands over the years, I always dig the intimacy of a duo. This music came together in 3 days that felt neither hurried or laborious; it took just the right amount of time to appear. Enjoy!"

    Track Listing

    • Stodgy in the Middle
    • The Quail is a Pretty Bird/Cattle in the Cane
    • Freeway Surfer
    • Delicious Garlic
    • Rondo Selon Salesmes/Muddy Creek

    Listen

    From the recording, the track "Stodgy in the Middle."



    Additional Information