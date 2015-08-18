New Music from Jack Dunlap - The Isolation Sessions

Mandolinist Jack Dunlap has announced a May 6 release of his solo recording The Isolation Sessions, available or pre-order now.
About the recording, Dunlap told us, "Only recently did the thought of doing a solo mandolin album pop into my mind. I had tossed the idea around about 5 or 6 years ago, but seeing a lot of my favorite players such as Chris Thile and Sierra Hull do similar projects, I decided to go in a different direction with my music.
"About a month before quarantine, the idea of such a project popped back in my head, but I had so many things in the works that I assumed it would be two to three years before I would begin work on it.
Flash forward to mid March. Quarantine begins and all of my current projects come to a halt. I decided if I was going to record a solo project, now was the time. I enlisted the help of a young bass player, Alex Kimble, and The Isolation Sessions came to be."
Listen
From the album, the track "Journey to the Forbidden Forest."
Track Listing
- The First
- Journey To The Forbidden Forest
- Ride
- In Isolation
- Alone Again
- Wendy's Reel
- Wayward Bound
- Wind and Rain
- Three Jigs
- Striking Man
- Speed of the Sound Of Loneliness
- Use Me
Additional Information