Introducing GreenChip Picks by BlueChip

— Hailed as a major step in the evolution of pick technology by the music industry, BlueChip Picks has announced the introduction of a new line of eco-friendly, environmentally safe GreenChip Picks.Utilizing materials developed by scientists in the Research Triangle of Durham, N.C., GreenChip Picks are made of a soy-based polymer that undergoes cryogenic treatment resulting in a surface with properties suitable for the mass production of plectrums.Speaking about the new line, company founder Matthew Goins told us, "Blind tests with dozens of musicians confirmed our new GreenChip Picks are identical in feel and response to our flagship BlueChip Picks. Because the product is soy based, it took on a green hue we immediately recognized as useful. One of the complaints about our picks is how devastating it is to lose one! Playing music in an area that might have surfaces of dirt and leaves or dormant grasses makes the brown version difficult to locate if dropped. The radiant green color gives musicians an important color choice to consider based on where they are playing."GreenChip Picks are biodegradable and can be safely composted. Once the pick has come in contact with naturally occurring organic material for more than 72 hours they begin a rapid decomposition and become part of the natural ecosystem.Being soy-based, GreenChip Picks are safe for consumption and are vegan, lactose-free, gluten-free and come in three vibrant flavors: cucumber, mint and lime daiquiri (non-alcoholic).Pricing for the new line of picks will match up with their brown counterpart."We had already embraced the confusion behind a company that made a brown pick with a blue name. Adding another color seemed like a logical next step for us," Goins said.