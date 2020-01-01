  • Introducing GreenChip Picks by BlueChip

    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Apr-01-2020
    GreenChip Picks

    KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Hailed as a major step in the evolution of pick technology by the music industry, BlueChip Picks has announced the introduction of a new line of eco-friendly, environmentally safe GreenChip Picks.

    Utilizing materials developed by scientists in the Research Triangle of Durham, N.C., GreenChip Picks are made of a soy-based polymer that undergoes cryogenic treatment resulting in a surface with properties suitable for the mass production of plectrums.

    Speaking about the new line, company founder Matthew Goins told us, "Blind tests with dozens of musicians confirmed our new GreenChip Picks are identical in feel and response to our flagship BlueChip Picks. Because the product is soy based, it took on a green hue we immediately recognized as useful. One of the complaints about our picks is how devastating it is to lose one! Playing music in an area that might have surfaces of dirt and leaves or dormant grasses makes the brown version difficult to locate if dropped. The radiant green color gives musicians an important color choice to consider based on where they are playing."

    GreenChip Picks are biodegradable and can be safely composted. Once the pick has come in contact with naturally occurring organic material for more than 72 hours they begin a rapid decomposition and become part of the natural ecosystem.

    Being soy-based, GreenChip Picks are safe for consumption and are vegan, lactose-free, gluten-free and come in three vibrant flavors: cucumber, mint and lime daiquiri (non-alcoholic).

    Pricing for the new line of picks will match up with their brown counterpart.

    "We had already embraced the confusion behind a company that made a brown pick with a blue name. Adding another color seemed like a logical next step for us," Goins said.

    Additional Information

    1. dang's Avatar
      dang - Apr-01-2020, 8:13am
      Since they only last 72 hr they should sell them in quantity in bags. Maybe even different sizes of bags, a small fun bag for short tours, a large family size for the long summer tours?
    1. Rdeane's Avatar
      Rdeane - Apr-01-2020, 8:13am
      Good one for April Fools!
    1. wildpikr's Avatar
      wildpikr - Apr-01-2020, 8:28am
      Now that's funny...I always look forward to the April Fool's parody...thanks!

      But I wouldn't mind that color...
    1. mugbucket's Avatar
      mugbucket - Apr-01-2020, 8:48am
      Best line:

      "We had already embraced the confusion behind a company that made a brown pick with a blue name. Adding another color seemed like a logical next step for us," Goins said.

      Good one!
    1. dang's Avatar
      dang - Apr-01-2020, 9:29am
      You guys don’t know how to play along at all.

      And here I was hoping someone would laugh at my “bag of chips” implication...
    1. jasona's Avatar
      jasona - Apr-01-2020, 9:53am
      Holding out for salt n vinegar
    1. Mike Romkey's Avatar
      Mike Romkey - Apr-01-2020, 10:00am
      I actually got to the final paragraph before the little lightbulb went off over my head.
    1. Aaron Woods's Avatar
      Aaron Woods - Apr-01-2020, 10:04am
      This is great. Ive long felt guilt about the picks I dont use and are made of plastic. Now there is a solution for the pick that will likely outlast me. Rise up pickers its a brand new day!
    1. Lynn Dudenbostel's Avatar
      Lynn Dudenbostel - Apr-01-2020, 11:00am
      Are they "free range" as well?
      "Flagship BlueChip picks"....say that 5 times real fast!
    1. dunc3862's Avatar
      dunc3862 - Apr-01-2020, 11:31am
      Got me! I just went through every page on BC site before coming back here and reading again. :-)
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Apr-01-2020, 11:36am
      Quote Originally Posted by Lynn Dudenbostel View Post
      Are they "free range" as well?
      "Flagship BlueChip picks"....say that 5 times real fast!
      They are anything you wish them to be. Everyone deserves their own dream today.
    1. Skip Kelley's Avatar
      Skip Kelley - Apr-01-2020, 12:01pm
      But, now I want a green blue chip pick!😉
    1. addamr's Avatar
      addamr - Apr-01-2020, 12:16pm
      That's pretty good. I love the recycle logo.

      Adam
    1. Gibsonman's Avatar
      Gibsonman - Apr-01-2020, 1:41pm
      Since they are non-alcoholic I will pass.
    1. John Flynn's Avatar
      John Flynn - Apr-01-2020, 1:49pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Mike Romkey View Post
      I actually got to the final paragraph before the little lightbulb went off over my head.
      I hardly come to this site anymore. No negative reason, it's just worked out that way. But knowing it was April 1, I logged on just to see what Scott had come up with. He's come up with some doozies over the years.

      I think when the site is having some big anniversary, Scott should do a retrospective of all the April Fools gags.
    1. wormpicker's Avatar
      wormpicker - Apr-01-2020, 2:40pm
      Now in Bluegrass Green, for even better camouflage when you drop your $40 pick on the lawn! 🤣
    1. Jim Garber's Avatar
      Jim Garber - Apr-01-2020, 5:13pm
      They just missed St. Patty's day. Darn! Looks delicious. I am also waiting for Blue Chip Ice Cream.
    1. Lorenzo LaRue's Avatar
      Lorenzo LaRue - Apr-01-2020, 7:32pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Jim Garber View Post
      They just missed St. Patty's day. Darn! Looks delicious. I am also waiting for Blue Chip Ice Cream.

      How an actual 'Blue' Chip, except that people don't eat blue things....
    1. Alan Lackey's Avatar
      Alan Lackey - Apr-01-2020, 7:46pm
      I swear I fell for this up until the edible part...dang it...
    1. Rhk's Avatar
      Rhk - Apr-01-2020, 7:58pm
      They would be great for Saint Patric's Day
