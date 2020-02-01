Solo Debut Recording from Dylan McCarthy Announced: Lost & Found

Track Listing

Mosquito

24th of August

Polaris

The Jamestown Turnaround

Old Bisbee

The Doldrums

Lost & Found

Supporting Musicians

Eric Wiggs - Guitar

Bradley Morse - Upright Bass

Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose - Banjo

Natalie Padilla - Fiddle

Justin Hoffenburg - Fiddle

Allen Cooke - Dobro

Additional Information

— Colorado mandolinist, Dylan McCarthy has announced a May 1 release of his solo debut album entitled, a collection of original instrumental acoustic music.Inspired by progressive bluegrass and new acoustic artists such as John Reischman, David Grisman, Matt Flinner and many others, McCarthy delivers a unique body of work centered around his expressive approach to the mandolin.includes seven original compositions with influences ranging from bluegrass to old-time to swing and beyond. With an emphasis on dynamics and improvisation, the strength of the writing coupled with the exploratory approach of the musicians makes Lost & Found a compelling debut release from a strong new artistic voice in acoustic music and mandolin playing.Dylan McCarthy is the 2019 Rockygrass Mandolin Champion, as well as the recipient of the 2016 Heartland Emmy award for musical composition. He attended Berklee College of Music in 2012, has toured internationally in the UK and India, played major festivals in the US including Rockygrass and Pagosa Folk N' Bluegrass, and contributed to a variety of studio works. McCarthy currently makes his home in Lyons, Colorado and is a well-known member of the acoustic music scene. He performs regularly with acoustic Americana band, Thunder and Rain, as well as the Lyons Bluegrass Collective and Follow the Fox.