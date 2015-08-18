2020 Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp

Registration

5-star Beach Resort, including all linens and clean up

3 nights (check in Wed., August 19, checkout Sat., Aug. 24.

Choose to stay Saturday for an extra $100

Eight instructors

State-of-the-art mandolin and guitar instruction

Camp booklet with all info and music covered in classes

Opportunity to video

Golf Cart Rentals half price for camp attendees

Free access to water park and all pools

Additional Information

— The 5th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin & Guitar Camp will be held here August 19-21, 2020 in conjunction with the Ocean Lakes Bluegrass Festival.Joining Alan on the mandolin faculty will be Aaron Ramsey, Isaac Eicher and Ralph McGee, with more to be announced. This year a Bass track has been added to the camp program with 2019 & 2020 SPBGMA Bass Player Of The Year, Zak McLamb. The Guitar track will again include the great Wyatt Rice and Tony Watt.Festivities begin Wed., Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. with a get together in the Rec Center to get all the important Camp information you need and then our Meet & Greet/Pizza Party and jam. There will be classes all day on Thursday as well as the Camp Concert featuring students, instructors and all-star staff band Thursday night. Friday will be another full day of classes and jams that will finish up in plenty of time for the concert that evening.Jams for all levels will be held every evening with a designated instructor as well as a Dawg music jam so there will be great opportunities for everyone to play a lot. There will also be an opportunity for one on one time with our instructors.Camp registration is $550 which includes:Guests can be included in your room for an additional fee of $200