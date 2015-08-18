Weber Announces Three New Models

BEND, ORE. — In addition to two new models from Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments announced prior to this year's Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, the company has formally announced three new models now in production and available soon from Weber retailers.
The three models include the deeper-bodied, tone bar-braced "Road Dog" F14-F with Adirondack spruce top, scooped extension, shellac finish and speed neck; the "Exotic Paulina," a 20" scale octave mandolin with D-hole, Bearclaw spruce/walnut boasting a distinctive bear inlay and open resonant sound; and the all-koa "Exotic Kona" A 20-F featuring a subtle sea turtle inlay and bell-like clarity, also a 20" scale.
The Road Dog
The Road Dog boasts a deeper body chamber giving this F style mandolin a robust bass, killer projection and a rounder tone that adds versatility without sacrificing power or chop.
Features include scooped ebony fretboard extension and speed neck with gold frets, along with a thin Fern burst shellac finish. Tone bar bracing on a 2A red spruce ivoroid-bound top perfects tradition, especially when paired with classic flame maple back and sides. Handmade in Bend, Oregon, with dovetail construction, the Road Dog has all the benefits of Sound Optimization, employs no clear-cut woods and comes in a touring quality custom Ameritage case.
A simplified Weber flowerpot inlay and nickel tuners adorn the headstock. Suggested retail $4,499.00.
Exotic Paulina A20-D Special Edition Octave
Weber reintroduces the D-hole octave mandolin. Marked by a sweet, sonorous guitar-like tone all its own, this D-hole octave positively sings, combining projection with a sonic ambience that envelops the player as well.
The gloss-finished A style Paulina is topped with exquisite Bearclaw spruce, which is echoed in a bear head inlay beneath a script The Weber logo on the symmetrical headstock. Walnut—dense, ringing and clear—backs the 23-fret Paulina. While its look is exotic, its tonewoods are native, and the tortoise-bound, X-braced Paulina, which boasts a tasteful mother of pearl Weber W on its ebony dovetail heel cap, is Sound Optimized to exacting specifications, using no clear cut woods.
Like other Weber octave mandolins, the Paulina comes standard with a 20 inch scale for relaxed, easy play and unmatched tone.
Housed in a custom Ameritage hard case, the handmade Paulina presents new opportunities for guitarists and extends the range of adventurous mandolinists. Suggested retail $6,999.
Exotic Kona
Koa rings like a bell. The classic, beautifully figured hardwood has been found in top quality musical instruments for over a century, but not often seen in mandolins. The Weber Exotic Kona, carved from all solid Hawaiian koa, will correct that. The sacred wood—its name means 'warrior'—grants supreme power and clarity to this A style, F-hole octave mandolin. Perfect for soloing, vocal accompaniment or backing celtic, old time and jazz tunes, the dovetail-neck Kona adds a new voice to your arsenal. A comfortable, fast 20" scale makes for effortless play across all 23 frets.
The ebony fingerboard is bound, like the top, back and headstock, in figured koa. A sea turtle inlay and The Weber script logo cap the headstock.
Finished in high gloss nitrocellulose lacquer to emphasize the stunning individuality of the sustainably sourced tonewood, the Kona comes in a custom Ameritage case. Suggested retail $7,999.
Additional Information