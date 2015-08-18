  • The Mandolin Store Moving to Tennessee

    The Mandolin Store Announces Pending Move to TennesseeSURPRIZE, ARIZ. — Dennis Vance has announced he is moving The Mandolin Store to a location just North of Nashville in an area with quick and easy access to Music City.

    About the move, Vance told us, "My time in Surprise has been great but I'm looking forward to returning to an area closer to where I grew up, being closer to my extended family, and closer to a part of the country with a bit of a richer acoustic music tradition. I can't yet disclose the location because the paperwork hasn't been finalized but I'll be able to announce that soon, and we should be in business there by this Spring."

    Vance, who launched The Mandolin Store in his bluegrass and old-time music rich home state of Ohio in 2004 relocated to Surprise in 2007 to be closer to his aging parents.

    The store will continue to be a dealer for Gibson, Ellis, Pava, Northfield, Kentucky, Eastman, Weber and more.

    Vance also said, "I'd like to request that my customers and friends don't hop on and email and call me about this. It's going to happen, and all of the pertinent details will be announced when the time is right. Folks have to remember that right now this is pretty much a one-man operation so I'm stretched thin organizing the move and the sale of my home. The idea is for the new location I'll eventually have staff to assist but as far as hours of availability that is yet to be announced."

      Here's the email blast The Mandolin Store just sent.

      Hello Folks! Its been a few months since I've sent a newsletter as things at The Mandolin Store have been busy. I wanted to share some very exciting news with you. Over the past 13 years we have enjoyed our time in the Arizona sunshine but our next chapter is right around the corner!

      We are excited to announce that The Mandolin Store is headed to Music City! Our new location will be just minutes outside of Nashville. (More details of location to come soon.) We intend to complete this move the last weekend of March and have little to no impact on processing and shipping orders. We are incredibly excited about this opportunity! A few questions I will address now as I know there is a lot of excitement around this news.- I will share the new location and address information once the move is complete. I will also have updated store hours that will be posted on our website once those final decisions are made. If you'd like to follow our move and get the first look at our new location, be sure the visit the Instagram link below and click follow!