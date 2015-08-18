Walker Creek Spring Music Camp Features Joe K. Walsh, Tim Connell, and Richie Brown

Core Mandolin Classes - Intermediate to Advanced

Bluegrass to Newgrass with Joe K. Walsh

Swing and Jazz Repertoire with Tim Connell

Monroe Style with Richie Brown

Group Classes for everyone including Mandolins (advanced beginner to intermediate)

Bluegrass Jam Class with Greg Schochet

Oldtime Ensemble with Evie Ladin

Camp Staff

Joe K. Walsh - Bluegrass Mandolin

Richard - Richie Brown - Monroe Style Mandolin

Tim Connell - Swing & Jazz Mandolin

Greg Schochet - Beginning Bluegrass Jamming

Howard Rains - Rhythm & Oldtime Backup Guitar

Evie Ladin - Old Time Ensemble

Kathy Barwick - Crosspicking Guitar

Bill Evans - bluegrass Banjo

Tony Marcus - Swing Rhythm Guitar

Leela Grace - Clawhammer Banjo

Steve Roy - Bass

Ivan Rosenberg - Dobro

Nate Lee - Bluegrass Fiddle

Luke Abbott - Bluegrass Vocals

Tricia Spencer - Oldtime Fiddle

Rebecca Stout - Harmony Singing

Paul Shelasky - Swing Fiddle

Katie Glassman - Swing Vocals

About The Camp

Additional Information

— Joe K. Walsh, Tim Connell, and Richie Brown make up an all-star mandolin team for the Walker Creek Music Camp held April 16-19 on the grounds of the Walker Creek Ranch.The Ranch is located in the rolling hills of West Marin County between Petaluma and Tomales Bay, about an hour drive north of San Francisco.The camp also plays host to instruction with world class musicians in guitar, banjo, fiddle, dobro, bass and vocals.Walker Creek Music Camp is for students of all ages who love to play or sing bluegrass, old-time & swing music with occasional forays into other related styles.Small core classes average 8-12 students in each of the morning classes, and a wide array of afternoon elective classes are available that include instrumental, vocal, theory, dancing, jamming know-how, songwriting, repertoire and more.It should go without saying, but for those interested, count on lots of jamming until the wee hours!Additional special activities include daily yoga classes, on site masseuse, ping pong, a beautiful, peaceful site surrounded by hiking/biking trails, wildlife, and a pond for swimming and canoeing.Walker Creek Music Camp is in a quiet and beautiful area with an abundance of wildlife and miles of hiking trails. They serve healthy and delicious food, and offer camping as well as various choices of lodging accommodations.Registration for the Camp is now open. Call (415) 663-6030 for more information. Early-bird prices are good until March 1.