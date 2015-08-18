Photo Shoot: Po' Ramblin' Boys in Calgary, Canada

— Decked out in signature rhinestone bow ties, the Po' Ramblin' Boys sold out a normally quiet venue in Calgary, Alberta this past Thursday evening. The Irish Cultural Center had a full house of several hundred concert-goers of plaid shirts, rockabilly grandmas, and a decent amount of younger bluegrass fans. There are Celtic knots on the walls and half the audience is drinking a tall Guinness.This marks the second trip to Canada for the Po' Ramblin' Boys, who have come full circle six years since they made their festival debut in a rural town in Alberta. This time, they have violinist Laura Orshaw in their midst, the newest "and prettiest," permanent member, mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski joked. She shines on stage and led some of the funniest tunes of the night, including "Row 2, Seat 3." Lead guitarist and songwriter Josh Rinkel's songs are sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking, and provide the rural soul that forms bluegrass. PRB covers everything from humor to genuine blues in a set that blends seamlessly from one song to another and hardly stops to rest.The PRBs crackle with chemistry and have worked bluegrass into a science. If someone needs to tune up, they step back for a moment and no one misses a beat. Bass player Jasper Lorentzen hops around the stage with his instrument, always making sure to be close to whoever is singing lead so that all the harmonies stay locked in place. Banjo player Jereme Brown even broke a string mid-set and the audience was none the wiser until the song ended. Bluegrass may not be everyone's cup of tea, but the authenticity and passion of the PRBs is undeniable and highly enjoyable.During intermission, their complimentary stack of band photos were gone in five minutes. The PRBs ended the show to a standing ovation, bringing some much needed warmth to Canadian winter. The Po' Ramblin' Boys will be making an appearance at the 2020 Grammys, make sure to tune in!

About the author: Skye Tichenor is a freelance photographer based in Alberta, Canada. This is her second assignment for the Mandolin Cafe. Her musical interests vary widely and include everything from Yann Tiersen to Marty Robbins. She shoots with the Sony mirrorless system and Sigma lenses.

About the concert sponsor: Foothills Bluegrass Music Society is a 12-member volunteer board that facilitates concert series from September to June with monthly events featuring international, regional and local performers from throughout the bluegrass world. Other events include pot-luck dinners & BBQs, band scrambles, open stages, dances and trivia contests, workshops, local jam sessions, bluegrass band performances in schools, hospitals and seniors' residences at no cost to the beneficiaries, and many other activities that promote bluegrass music in the community.

