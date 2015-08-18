7th Annual Jim Richter Mandolin Camp

Course Curriculum

Blues

Rock

Jazz

Arrangement

Basic music theory

Technique

Practice routines

e-Mando

Jamming

Schedule and Activities

Additional Information

— The 7th annual Jim Richter Mandolin Camp for the Rest of Us featuringandauthor Don Julin will be held July 8-11 at the Grant Street Inn.The camp welcomes its 2020 sponsors: Kimble Mandolins, New Riff Distilling, and the Grant Street Inn.As always, the camp focuses on non-bluegrass mandolin styles with a special emphasis on rock and blues. Additionally, the camp intends to address "beginner-itis," or the dreaded disease effecting those mandolinists who never seem to move beyond beginner status.If your goal is to win the Winfield mandolin contest next year, this may not be the camp for you. If your goal is to learn to better enjoy the instrument we all love and endear, this most definitely will be your 2020 mandolin camp.As in previous years, attendees will help refine the curriculum by completing a questionnaire that is a part of registration.Returning this year will be concurrently held "special topic" classes. For example, while Don Julin is teaching basic music theory, Jim Richter will accept a handful of students for blues arrangement. Or conversely, while Jim is teaching a general class on practice routines, Don will hold a small group on jazz arrangements.20 minutes of individual instruction is a standard part of the camp. Given that camp is open to around 20 attendees, we have to limit private instruction to 15 minutes. Individual instruction will be held in the mornings between 9:00 - 11:30 a.m.Returning this year and now an integral part of the camp will be the tasting of fine bourbon and rye whiskeys during the first night of the camp. Our sponsor, New Riff Distilling of Newport, Kentucky, will be featured, though there will be other fine whiskeys from Van Winkle, Weller, Blantons, and others.Wednesday - Meet and Greet, bourbon tasting (featuring New Riff), and jammingThursday - Individual a.m. sessions, classes noon - 5:00 p.m. followed by jammingFriday - Individual a.m. sessions, classes noon - 5:00 p.m. faculty concert at 8:00 p.m. followed by jammingSaturday - Individual a.m. sessions, classes noon - 5:00 p.m., student concert at 8:00 p.m. followed by jammingCost: Tuition for the workshop is $320 ($330 if paying via PayPal). This covers camp instruction, printed materials, individual instruction, and the faculty concert. It does not include dining or lodging. Campers are highly encouraged to use our sponsor the Grant Street Inn.