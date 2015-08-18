Registration Opens for 7th Annual Monroe Mandolin Camp

— Registration opens today for the 7th annual Monroe Mandolin Camp, September 16-20, 2020 at the Dubose Conference Center.The 2020 camp offers classes in all the quintessential bluegrass band instruments with up-close and personal instruction by bluegrass legends, special presentations, new Master Class offerings, daily jamming opportunities and more. On-site accommodations and meals are available.The Monroe Mandolin Camp began as a tribute to Bill Monroe's music and originally focused solely on mandolin. As part of the overall vision and strategic plan, MMC coordinators Mike Compton and Heidi Herzog have expanded that mission to encompass all of the elements and instruments of bluegrass music, to preserve and pass down the roots of Monroe's singular style to young and new musicians, and to build a community of support and appreciation for his music that will continue to influence bluegrass music going forward.

Early Bird Registration: receive $50 off the full camp price by registering January 1-31!

Instructors

Mandolin: Mike Compton, Alan Bibey, Casey Campbell, Sharon Gilchrist, John Keith, Mark Royal, Adam Tanner

Banjo: Richard Bailey. Alan O'Bryant

Fiddle: Laura Orshaw

Guitar: Kathy Kallick

Bass: Cary Black

Luthiers: Paul Duff, Will Kimble, Lynn Dudenbostel

Special Guests: Norman and Nancy Blake

Rhythm Hoss and Boss: Raymond Huffmaster, Mississippi Chris Sharp

Additional Information

For 2020, MMC offers over 100 classes in mandolin, fiddle, banjo, bass and guitar taught by today's leading masters as well as past Bluegrass Boys. Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced level classes mean there is something for players of every ability level. New Master Classes this year include Band Dynamics and Harmony Singing. Norman and Nancy Blake will host a round table discussion of bluegrass history. Luthiers Will Kimble, Paul Duff and Lynn Dudenbostel are on-site to discuss the mechanics and art of building and to offer practical help with instruments. Jamming opportunities abound, and life-long connections are made.Thanks to special fundraisers and generous sponsors, several scholarships are available this year. Visit the camp web site for information about youth, womens and video scholarship competitions. An apprenticeship for those pursuing a career in teaching bluegrass music is also offered.