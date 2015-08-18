20th Edition Carlo Aonzo Mandolin Workshop

The Music

Italian repertoire

Giuseppe Anelli, Sinfonia Romantica (1924) - listen



Modern repertoire

Vincent Beer-Demander, Petit Bal de Betes Carlo Chiddemi, Mandolmambo



Baroque repertoire

Antonio Vivaldi, Concerto in A minor RV 356 for solo and strings J.S. Bach Preludio e Fuga BWV 895 edited by Oliver Kälberer



Additional Information

— Registration for Carlo Aonzo's 20th Edition U.S. Mandolin Workshop held June 11-14 have been announced.A limited number of spots in the workshop are available and as in past years, a sellout is expected. Early registration is strongly recommended.The workshop consists of four days of mandolin orchestra rehearsal with 6 actual hours of instruction each day. The last day includes a recital.Organizers are delighted to announce this year's guest conductor, Oliver Kälberer from Germany, with Rene Izquierdo serving as Assistant Conductor.Enjoy the camaraderie of learning and playing with fellow mandolin enthusiasts in a warm and supportive environment and experience Milwaukee's rich mandolin tradition.One of the greatest classical mandolinists alive today, Aonzo has a deserved reputation for warmth, patience, and extraordinary teaching. Attendees are unanimous in their praise for the quality of experience offered at this highly regarded workshop.Each year music is selected from a variety of eras and styles and encompasses a range of opportunities for musical growth for all levels. It is sent out to participants months in advance of the workshop, on receipt of payment, and is now ready.The music chosen for this year's workshop includes: