New Music from Nick Dumas - Story of a Beautiful Life

Track Listing

Story of a Beautiful Life

Fish Caught a Bird

Julie Ann

On The Other Side

Cascade Runaway

Green Light on the Southern

Big Sciota

Sweet Molly

Sunset Falls

Who Will Sing For Me

North of Lonesome

When I'm Gone

Cherokee Shuffle

Listen

Additional Information

— Nick Dumas has announced the release of his first solo recording entitled, a bluegrass recording featuring some of the best musicians and vocalists in the industry.In addition to Nick on mandolin and lead vocals, he's joined on the recording by Stephen Burwell, Jason Davis, Jake Workman, Dan Eubanks, Michael Kilby, Maddie Denton, Josh Swift, Chris Luquette, Rick Faris, Greg Cahill, Jason Burleson, Jacob Burleson, Amanda Smith, Eddie Faris, and Tammy Christensen.Nick Dumas composition entitled "Fish Caught a Bird." Track features Dumas on mandolin, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Greg Cahill of Special Consensus on banjo, Rick Faris on guitar, and Dan Eubanks on bass.