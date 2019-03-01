New Music from Mike Compton & Norman Blake: Gallop To Georgia

Renowned musicians and folk historians Mike Compton and Norman Blake join forces to introduce listeners to the repertoire of the Mississippi duo Narmour & Smith with Gallop To Georgia. This special project features the sounds of blues, rags, shuffles and country waltzes, and even a hint of Tex-Mex flavor.
"Lyrical and melodic, filled with buoyant rhythms and clever rhythmic patterns, Gallop To Georgia captures a bygone era in American string music, now reintroduced by two of the world's finest interpreters of the genre. A treat from start to finish, it may spur many listeners to seek out the original recordings and discover a new world of old guitar, mandolin, and fiddle music that set the stage for modern bluegrass and other contemporary styles," stated Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine in a recent album review.
Compton has also released the Gallop to Georgia Tab Book. The book is written music accompaniment to the recorded project of the same name recorded by Mike Compton and Norman Blake. All tunes are transcribed in both standard notation and tablature to accommodate those who favor one system or the other.
Tim O'Brien said, "Compton and Blake, two masters with nothing to prove, make beautiful Southern music here. It feels so effortless and comfortable because they've run these dusty back roads so many times before. On Gallop to Georgia, they roll along in second gear, windows down, so we can all enjoy the scenery."
Track Listing
- Avalon Blues
- Charleston #2
- Heel & Toe
- Kiss Me Waltz
- Texas Shuffle
- Captain George, Has Your Money Come?
- Little Star
- Gallop To Georgia
- Mississippi Breakdown
- Avalon Quickstep
- Carroll County Blues
- Charleston #1
- Sweet Milk & Peaches
- Sunny Waltz
- Charleston #3
- Who's Been Giving You Corn?
Gallop To Georgia is available for purchase at Mike Compton's website where you can also purchase the album or book separately or as a package deal. Streaming is available at Apple Music, Spotify, and more.
