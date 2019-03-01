New Music from Mike Compton & Norman Blake: Gallop To Georgia

Track Listing

Avalon Blues

Charleston #2

Heel & Toe

Kiss Me Waltz

Texas Shuffle

Captain George, Has Your Money Come?

Little Star

Gallop To Georgia

Mississippi Breakdown

Avalon Quickstep

Carroll County Blues

Charleston #1

Sweet Milk & Peaches

Sunny Waltz

Charleston #3

Who's Been Giving You Corn?

Additional Information

Renowned musicians and folk historians Mike Compton and Norman Blake join forces to introduce listeners to the repertoire of the Mississippi duo Narmour & Smith with. This special project features the sounds of blues, rags, shuffles and country waltzes, and even a hint of Tex-Mex flavor."Lyrical and melodic, filled with buoyant rhythms and clever rhythmic patterns,captures a bygone era in American string music, now reintroduced by two of the world's finest interpreters of the genre. A treat from start to finish, it may spur many listeners to seek out the original recordings and discover a new world of old guitar, mandolin, and fiddle music that set the stage for modern bluegrass and other contemporary styles," statedin a recent album review.Compton has also released theTab Book. The book is written music accompaniment to the recorded project of the same name recorded by Mike Compton and Norman Blake. All tunes are transcribed in both standard notation and tablature to accommodate those who favor one system or the other.Tim O'Brien said, "Compton and Blake, two masters with nothing to prove, make beautiful Southern music here. It feels so effortless and comfortable because they've run these dusty back roads so many times before. On, they roll along in second gear, windows down, so we can all enjoy the scenery."is available for purchase at Mike Compton's website where you can also purchase the album or book separately or as a package deal. Streaming is available at Apple Music, Spotify, and more.