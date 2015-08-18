New Music - BACH, by Daniel Portales

Track Listing

Prelude suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Allemande suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Courante suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Sarabande suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Menuet I et II suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Gigue suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Allemande partita n°2 en ré mineur BWV 1004

Courante partita n°2 en Ré mineur BWV 1004

Adagio sonate n°1 en sol mineur BWV 1001

Prelude partita n°3 en mi majeur BWV 1006

Bourrée partita n°3 en mi majeur BWV 1006

12 Wachet auf, ruft uns die stimme BWV 645 (extrait)

Additional Information

France based musician Daniel Portal​è​s has announced the released of, his newest project featuring mandolin and mandocello, available for purchase from the artist on Bandcamp.About the recording Portales told us, "The idea of recording Bach's first "Cello Suite in G Major" had been brewing in my mind for a long time, and I had already made an unreleased recording of the First Suite with a Gibson K2 mandocello a few years ago. When I acquired my new mandocello made by the French instrument maker Jean Marc Perrin, I revisited Suite #1 and performed it at a Bach Festival in Toulouse (France) in June 2023."I decided to record the suite because I already had my own interpretation, predating the release of the master Mike Marshalls version. Then, I wondered if I could include some additional pieces played on the mandolin to complete the CD. I had a few pieces under my belt, except for the "Prelude in E major." It was a challenge for me to include it on the album, as I revisited finger positions, drawing from the styles of both Mike Marshall and Chris Thile."The mandolin I play in the last piece is also made by Jean Marc-Perrin, as well as the mandocello and the mandola. As a fun fact, I recorded each part of the last piece with the same piece from Bach trios (Yo-Yo-Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer) in my ears, using headphones, of course."From the recording, the track "Menuet I et II suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007."