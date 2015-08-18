New Music - BACH, by Daniel Portales

France based musician Daniel Portalès has announced the released of BACH, his newest project featuring mandolin and mandocello, available for purchase from the artist on Bandcamp.
About the recording Portales told us, "The idea of recording Bach's first "Cello Suite in G Major" had been brewing in my mind for a long time, and I had already made an unreleased recording of the First Suite with a Gibson K2 mandocello a few years ago. When I acquired my new mandocello made by the French instrument maker Jean Marc Perrin, I revisited Suite #1 and performed it at a Bach Festival in Toulouse (France) in June 2023.
"I decided to record the suite because I already had my own interpretation, predating the release of the master Mike Marshalls version. Then, I wondered if I could include some additional pieces played on the mandolin to complete the CD. I had a few pieces under my belt, except for the "Prelude in E major." It was a challenge for me to include it on the album, as I revisited finger positions, drawing from the styles of both Mike Marshall and Chris Thile.
"The mandolin I play in the last piece is also made by Jean Marc-Perrin, as well as the mandocello and the mandola. As a fun fact, I recorded each part of the last piece with the same piece from Bach trios (Yo-Yo-Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer) in my ears, using headphones, of course."
Listen
From the recording, the track "Menuet I et II suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007."
Track Listing
- Prelude suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007
- Allemande suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007
- Courante suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007
- Sarabande suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007
- Menuet I et II suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007
- Gigue suite n°1 en sol majeur BWV 1007
- Allemande partita n°2 en ré mineur BWV 1004
- Courante partita n°2 en Ré mineur BWV 1004
- Adagio sonate n°1 en sol mineur BWV 1001
- Prelude partita n°3 en mi majeur BWV 1006
- Bourrée partita n°3 en mi majeur BWV 1006
- 12 Wachet auf, ruft uns die stimme BWV 645 (extrait)
