New Music - BACH, by Daniel Portales

Track Listing

Prelude suite n1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Allemande suite n1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Courante suite n1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Sarabande suite n1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Menuet I et II suite n1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Gigue suite n1 en sol majeur BWV 1007

Allemande partita n2 en r mineur BWV 1004

Courante partita n2 en R mineur BWV 1004

Adagio sonate n1 en sol mineur BWV 1001

Prelude partita n3 en mi majeur BWV 1006

Bourre partita n3 en mi majeur BWV 1006

12 Wachet auf, ruft uns die stimme BWV 645 (extrait)

Additional Information

France based musician Daniel Portal​​s has announced the released of, his newest project featuring mandolin and mandocello, available for purchase from the artist on Bandcamp.About the recording Portales told us, "The idea of recording Bach's first "Cello Suite in G Major" had been brewing in my mind for a long time, and I had already made an unreleased recording of the First Suite with a Gibson K2 mandocello a few years ago. When I acquired my new mandocello made by the French instrument maker Jean Marc Perrin, I revisited Suite #1 and performed it at a Bach Festival in Toulouse (France) in June 2023."I decided to record the suite because I already had my own interpretation, predating the release of the master Mike Marshalls version. Then, I wondered if I could include some additional pieces played on the mandolin to complete the CD. I had a few pieces under my belt, except for the "Prelude in E major." It was a challenge for me to include it on the album, as I revisited finger positions, drawing from the styles of both Mike Marshall and Chris Thile."The mandolin I play in the last piece is also made by Jean Marc-Perrin, as well as the mandocello and the mandola. As a fun fact, I recorded each part of the last piece with the same piece from Bach trios (Yo-Yo-Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer) in my ears, using headphones, of course."From the recording, the track "Menuet I et II suite n1 en sol majeur BWV 1007."