New from Mel Bay - Italian Folk Songs for Mandolin from Abruzzo, by Carlo Aonzo and Franco Di Biase

ST. LOUIS — Mel Bay Publishing, Inc. has announced the availability of Italian Folk Songs for Mandolin from Abruzzo, by Carlo Aonzo and Franco Di Biase. Available in eBook format now, a print version is in the works for the near future.
Collaborating with mandolinist, guitarist, and musicologist Franco Di Biase, a native of Archi in the Abruzzo region of southern Italy, world-renowned mandolinist Carlo Aonzo presents a new chapter of the Italian folk repertoire with 22 field-collected lively traditional dances and tunes still used in local festivals and serenades.
The book is enhanced by vintage photos and evocative historical and performance notes in English and Italian. The music is written in standard notation and mandolin tablature with suggested chord changes. Access to online audio is included.
Contents
- Giga Emiliana
- Saltarello Romagnolo
- Trescone or Tarascone
- Serenata del Poeta Calzolaio
- Passetto di Fara Filiorum Petri
- Tumirada
- Zip e Zip
- La Saltarella or Saldarella Sangritana
- Il Saltarello di Salvatore
- Mazurka Paesana
- Pizzitata
- Quadriglia Antica
- Serenata Idillica
- Poni Pei
- Tarantella di SantArcangelo di Potenza
- Mazurka di Moscufo
- Lu Zumpette
- Tutte le Funtanelle
- LAcquabbèlle
- Lu Citle
- Nebbia alla Valle
- Scotis Siciliano
Additional Information