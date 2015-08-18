New from Mel Bay - Italian Folk Songs for Mandolin from Abruzzo, by Carlo Aonzo and Franco Di Biase

Contents

Giga Emiliana

Saltarello Romagnolo

Trescone or Tarascone

Serenata del Poeta Calzolaio

Passetto di Fara Filiorum Petri

Tumirada

Zip e Zip

La Saltarella or Saldarella Sangritana

Il Saltarello di Salvatore

Mazurka Paesana

Pizzitata

Quadriglia Antica

Serenata Idillica

Poni Pei

Tarantella di SantArcangelo di Potenza

Mazurka di Moscufo

Lu Zumpette

Tutte le Funtanelle

LAcquabbèlle

Lu Citle

Nebbia alla Valle

Scotis Siciliano

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publishing, Inc. has announced the availability of, by Carlo Aonzo and Franco Di Biase. Available in eBook format now, a print version is in the works for the near future.Collaborating with mandolinist, guitarist, and musicologist Franco Di Biase, a native of Archi in the Abruzzo region of southern Italy, world-renowned mandolinist Carlo Aonzo presents a new chapter of the Italian folk repertoire with 22 field-collected lively traditional dances and tunes still used in local festivals and serenades.The book is enhanced by vintage photos and evocative historical and performance notes in English and Italian. The music is written in standard notation and mandolin tablature with suggested chord changes. Access to online audio is included.