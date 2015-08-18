First Annual Sweetgrass Music Camp to be held September 18-22 in Melville, Mont.

— Organizers have announced the First Annual Sweetgrass Music Camp for September 18-22, to be held at the picturesque J Bar L Crazy D Ranch in Melville, Montana.Brothers Lyle Eugene and Ercel Eugene Johnson cordially invite you to explore the plains and mountains bordering Montana's Yellowstone Park, nestled near the banks of the Yellowstone River. Immerse yourself in the historical significance of the Lewis and Clark expedition as you stand at Big Timber, Montana, where they once awaited the passage of buffalo. Delve into the rich sounds of traditional music with instruction from seasoned experts. If you are an advanced beginner ready to learn how to take a solo break while jamming with friends or an intermediate/advanced player, you are in good hands with our instructors.Camp faculty includes Sharon Gilchrist on mandolin, Chris Coole on banjo, Tyler Grant on guitar, and Lauren Rioux on fiddle. With only 40 spots available, a sellout is anticipated and early registration is strongly encouraged.Lodging includes a variety of options including Cowboy Tent, Wall Tent, RV (your own), bring your own tent, or shared rooms in the Lodge. See the camp website for all pricing and meal options.Photos courtesy J Bar L Ranch