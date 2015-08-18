JOLIET, ILL. — In a groundbreaking move that will redefine the landscape of the musical instrument case industry, Calton Cases and Hoffee Cases have merged. The new company, hXc Inc. brings together the two leading makers of high-end cases for stringed instruments.
Calton, founded in England but made in Austin since 2012, is the leading maker of durable fiberglass cases. Hoffee, founded in 2009 based near Chicago, is the most highly respected maker of carbon fiber cases. Both Calton and Hoffee have long been recognized for their superior quality, custom fit interiors, and attention to detail. Combining their expertise, creativity, and passion will generate an unrivaled product offering.
"By joining forces, we leverage our power and resources to build an even better line that will resonate with musicians worldwide," says Jeff Poss, owner of Calton. "This merger is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering exceptional custom cases and pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship."
"By working together, we produce better products," adds Jeff Hoffee. "Our combined expertise in case design, manufacturing, and technology will allow us to explore new frontiers and develop innovative features."
The merger will not only amplify the strengths of each company but also foster a collaborative environment that encourages the exchange of ideas and knowledge. This synergy will undoubtedly result in radical advancements, ensuring that musicians can continue to rely on these brands for the highest caliber cases.
In addition, hXc will also be the North American distributor for Hiscox Cases. "Adding Hiscox Cases to our company will allow us to offer quality cases at a lower price point," says Hoffee. "Our customers demand the best cases at any price, and the addition of Hiscox allows us to provide that."
As the merger progresses, Calton and Hoffee will continue to prioritize customer satisfaction, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted support for existing clients. The merged company will also invest in research and development to further refine their products and introduce exciting new offerings in the future.
