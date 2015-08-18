9 Horses Releases Third Album, Strum, on Adhyaropa Records

NEW YORK CITY — One of the most influential and admired ensembles in progressive jazz and improvised music, the primarily plucked and bowed string instruments of 9 Horses returns with Strum, its most extraordinary collection yet. Bursting at the seams with creativity and virtuosity, this 67-minute instrumental epic serves as the antithesis to todays augmentation of A.I.-generated music. Alongside the string trio as the album's core, Strum also features 25 of the world's leading instrumentalists performing eight tunes prominently showcasing acoustic, organic, human-made sounds.
About the new project, Joe Brent told us, "The record is called Strum because every tune prominently features the sound of a plucked or strummed instrument: mandolins, guitars, basses, banjos, pianos, and including instruments that usually arent thought of that way like violins, drums, even people. During the recording process I found myself progressively replacing synth textures with acoustic, organic sounds. There's lots of sounds in here that are identifiably human-made: creaky gears, ambient room noise, breathing, chair squeaking, and lots of calloused fingers on strings and frets. Sounds like that make me feel like Im in the room with the humans making the music, and remind me its humans making it."
The album features guest contributions from todays top musicians across a spectrum of genres: Sam Sadigursky (Philip Glass Ensemble), Kaoru Watanabe (Silkroad Ensemble), Brandon Ridenour (Canadian Brass), Jason Treuting (Sō Percussion), Mike Robinson (Railroad Earth), Jhair Sala (Pedrito Martinez), Victor Otoniel Vargas (Prince Royce), Samuel Torres (Shakira), Glenn Zaleski (Cécile McLorin Salvant), Blair McMillan (piano faculty at Juilliard, Bard, and Mannes), Emily Hope Price (Kishi Bashi), Anna Urrey (Ólafur Arnalds), Ben Russell (Arcade Fire) and Michael Bellar (John Scofield), among others, all of whom have collaborated with the members of 9 Horses previously.
A Strum album release concert featuring 9 Horses trio will be held Saturday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m., at Williamsburg Music Center, 367 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets and information.
Listen
From the recording, the track "Gasparilla," released today.
Track Listing
- Strum
- Americannia
- Gasparilla
- Röhrl
- Long Time Away
- Jenny-Pop Nettle Eater
- Just Don't Call It That
- The House That Ate Myself
Additional Information
