New Music - Tom Wright Trio, Tailwind Live

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Tailwind

Don Quixote

Missing

Try Again

Smokey

Not my Dog

More or Less

Destination

Additional Information

— Jazz mandolinist Tom Wright has announced the release of his newest project entitledAbout the project Wright told us, "These are the tunes from my earlier album,. That was a hybrid effort, recorded in 2007 in Chicago with a quintet and me on viola. I overdubbed emando for the 2019 release. Now I revisit those tunes as just a trio, after more experience carrying tunes on a 10-string. Same trio as myrelease, recorded at Blue House Productions in Kensington, MD."From the album, the title track, "Tailwind."