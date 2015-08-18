  • Crossrock Announces Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Apr-02-2024 7:00am Views: 231
    2 Comments Comments
    Crossrock Releases Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases

    SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Crossrock Case Company has announced the availability of two new carbon fiber mandolin cases slated for a summer release, both available for viewing and pre-ordering on their website. The two new options include the Air Carbon Mandolin Case - A/F style (serial #CRF6000MAF), and the Air Carbon Mandolin Case - F style (serial #CRF6000MF).

    Both models are discounted from $689 for the initial release with the A/F model available for $619 and the F style for $629. The new released product discount is available until April 15.

    Air Carbon Mandolin Case  A/F style

    The universal A&F style case fits A style mandolins better. For F style mandolins an extra padding strip is necessary. Weighing in at 4.8 lbs., the case accommodates mandolins with a Tone-Gard. As with many of their models, it comes standard with a grab handle, an Alloy TSA Lock, EVA molded professional backpack straps, and a padded case cover. Available in blue. Additional specs are listed on the case webpage.

    Inside Measurements

    • Overall length: 71.5cm (28.15")
    • Body length (with the heel): 38cm (14.9")
    • Body length (not with the heel): 34cm (13.4")
    • Width at bridge: 26.5cm (10.4")
    • Width at lower bout: 28cm (11")
    • Depth at lower bout: 7cm (2.75")
    • Depth at bridge (max depth): 12cm (4.725")
    • Width at head: 12cm - 13cm (4.725" - 5.12")
    • Accessory compartment size: 9cm x 7cm x 3cm (3.55" x 2.75" x 1.18")

    Air Carbon Mandolin Case - F style

    The F style case fits the Gibson F5 and some Weber models with a little bit thicker body (about 0.2" thicker) perfectly, for any smaller F style mandolins, an extra padding strip is necessary. Weighing in at 4.8 lbs., the case accommodates mandolins with a Tone-Gard. As with many of their models, it comes standard with a grab handle, an Alloy TSA Lock, EVA molded professional backpack straps, and a padded case cover. Available in black, blue and red. Additional specs are listed on the case webpage.

    Inside Measurements

    • Overall length: 71.5cm (28.15")
    • Body length: 35cm (13.8")
    • Width at bridge: 26cm (10.25")
    • Depth at upper bout: 5cm (1.97")
    • Depth at lower bout: 6cm (2.35")
    • Depth at bridge (max depth): 13cm (5.12")
    • Width at head: 12cm - 13cm (4.725" - 5.12")
    • Accessory compartment size: 10cm x 7cm x 3cm (3.9" x 2.75" x 1.18")

    Additional Information


    Crossrock Announces Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases

    Crossrock Announces Two New Carbon Fiber Mandolin Cases
    Comments 2 Comments
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Today, 7:02am
      Quick note about the information here: the two product pages for the Crossrock website are not going to match the information that appears above but should today or tomorrow. We weren't given a firm timeline on those changes still needing to be made but the information as it appears above from our contact is correct.

      Also, the discount for a pre-order isn't available right now but should be soon.
    1. BradKlein's Avatar
      BradKlein - Today, 7:52am
      Well that looks like a pretty good deal in a flight case. If it can stand up to baggage handlers.