9th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp to be held October 23-25 in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

— The 9th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp, including Guitar & Bass tracks, will be held Oct 23-25, 2024.Joining Alan on the mandolin faculty will be Don Stiernberg, Matt Flinner, Casey Campbell and Ralph McGee. Tim Stafford and Jeff Huffman will be our guitar instructors and Zak McLamb for bass.The festivities begin October 23, Wednesday evening, at 7:00 p.m. with a Meet and Greet in the Oasis Ball room and a catered meal from the hotel restaurant. There will be classes all day on Thursday as well as the Camp Concert featuring students, instructors, and all-star staff band Thursday night. Friday will be another full day of classes and concert as well as plenty of jamming afterward.Jam sessions for all levels are held every evening with a designated instructor, and one-on-one time with instructors is available. All levels are welcome. Registration will be limited so sign up now to secure your spot.This year we will be our second year of officially having the Alan Neiderland Memorial Scholarship. This will be continued every year and given to a deserving student(s). Alan was a regular at camp every year as well as a regular on Mandolin Cafe. All who knew Alan were aware of his love for the mandolin and how he thrived on helping other players with learning materials, recordings and picks as well as many other things. He will always be with us.Camp registration is $475Students pay for rooms at the Holiday Inn in Surfside Beach separatelyState-of-the-art Mandolin, Guitar & Bass instructionCamp book with all info and music covered in classes