New Music - Drums&Bass... and Mandolin, by Mario Poletti

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Caballero

Veja

Soul freire

Baroccocò

Il ritorno di Popof

Serenata

Vaite saupre

Funk the mandolin

Additional Information

— Mario Poletti has announced the release of a new project entitled "Drums&Bass... and Mandolin," available for purchase now on Bandcamp with streaming options available in the near future.In additional to playing mandolin family instruments, Poletti is a player of various plectrum instruments, author of music and songs, founder of the Teres Aoutes Strinb Band, member of the Occitan folk rock group Lou Dalfin, teacher at the Jazz School Turin and the Gandino Musical Institute in Bra (Cn).From the album, the opening track "Caballero."