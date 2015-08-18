New Music - Drums&Bass... and Mandolin, by Mario Poletti

CARMAGNOLA, ITALY — Mario Poletti has announced the release of a new project entitled "Drums&Bass... and Mandolin," available for purchase now on Bandcamp with streaming options available in the near future.
In additional to playing mandolin family instruments, Poletti is a player of various plectrum instruments, author of music and songs, founder of the Teres Aoutes Strinb Band, member of the Occitan folk rock group Lou Dalfin, teacher at the Jazz School Turin and the Gandino Musical Institute in Bra (Cn).
Listen
From the album, the opening track "Caballero."
Track Listing
- Caballero
- Veja
- Soul freire
- Baroccocò
- Il ritorno di Popof
- Serenata
- Vaite saupre
- Funk the mandolin
Additional Information