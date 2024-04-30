Isaac Eicher "Accents" Interview

Django Reinhardt introduced me to Isaac Eicher. Let me explain...A few years ago, Isaac and I were scheduled to team teach at Django in June, an annual week-long celebration of all things Django Reinhardt. We began our first class by playing a song together. I don't remember what we played. But I certainly remember what came out of Isaac's mandolin: a staggering blend of elements — the infectious propulsion of a hard-driving fiddle tune, melodic ideas drenched in the harmonic innovations of Charlie Parker and John Coltrane, a fearless rhythmic sense — all delivered with an astonishing technical facility.The more I listened to Isaac's playing over the course of that week, the more I felt that he is a mandolinist without limits. So naturally, I was excited to check out his new album and hear what a musician who can play anything, chooses to play.

About the author: Aaron Weinstein is a jazz violinist, mandolinist, arranger, writer & bow tie rights activist. Aaron teaches several jazz mandolin courses through Peghead Nation. He is lactose intolerant and sometimes refers to himself in the third person.

Congratulations on your new album, Accents. It's incredible! There's so much to dig into here. But before we get into specifics, tell us a bit about the record's origins and what you set out to say  musically speaking  with this album.

The Musicians

Isaac Eicher - mandolin, electric mandola

Eli Bishop - violin

Rory Hoffman - guitar

Alec Newnam - bass

Giovanni Rodriguez - electric bass

Jesus Ágreda - drums, percussion

Victor Wooten - electric bass (track 1)

John Arrucci - percussion (track 1)

Will Barrow - electric piano

Marcela Pinilla Eicher - vocals

Track Listing

Palm Trees

Algo del Caribe

Upper Manhattan Medical Group

In a Sentimental Mood

Vignette

Sabor de la Playa

Whispering

Une Histoire Simple

After Youve Gone

This album finds you in amazing musical company, from legends like Victor Wooten to brilliant young(er) musicians like violinist, Eli Bishop. What was your collaboration process like with the various musicians? Was there a lot of rehearsal involved or were things more or less figured out in the studio? Maybe a combo of the two?

There are diverse musical elements that come together so beautifully on this album. I sense that you have pretty wide-ranging musical tastes. Who are some of the musicians (mandolinists and otherwise) who have had a profound impact on your musical development?

How would you classify the genre of music on the album. Or are we living in a post-label musical world?

I'm fascinated by your approach to the mandolin as a rhythm instrument. Tell me about your rhythmic concept for a tune like "Palm Tree" and your rhythmic approach on "groove tunes" in general.

Another rhythm question. This one about your approach to swing tunes. Are there musicians who have influenced your ideas about the mandolin as "jazz rhythm section" instrument?

The clarity of your tone is astonishing! On "Algo Del Caribe" you are playing these incredibly intricate figures and every note rings like a bell. Have you consciously worked to develop your tone?

Any thoughts for mandolinists out there who want to up their tone game?

How did you choose which jazz standards to record for this project? Are there certain qualities you look for in a song you want to perform and/or record? Or is it a more intuitive process?

I really appreciate the thought you put into your arrangements on the album. What do you feel makes a successful arrangement?

Does your idea of an effective solo change depending on the genre in which you're playing? Do you have different goals as an improvisor when you're playing a solo on "After You've Gone" than when playing something like, "Sabor De La Playa."

How do you identify as a musician? What I mean is, do you consider yourself a jazz musician first and foremost who happens to play the mandolin? Or maybe, a mandolinist first, who is informed by jazz. Or maybe genre doesn't play a role here. Obviously, there are no right or wrong answers but I'm always curious how great musicians view themselves, musically speaking.

Can we talk about practice? Do you have a routine? Tell us a bit about your approach to practice.

Folks always want to know about gear. So tell us, what are you playing these days?

Tell us about the electric mandola that appears on the album. What makes you decide that a tune is best suited for this instrument as opposed to an acoustic mandolin?

What's your current set up for performing? Mic? Pickup?

Isaac, thanks so much for taking the time to chat! And again, congrats on your new album!

Additional Information

Thanks, Aaron! I wanted to record some styles of music that weren't represented on my first album — styles and rhythms that I feel make up a big part of my musical identity like Latin music and Gypsy Jazz.The original tunes were written since 2020, and the standards were some of my favorites that I felt brought out a certain side of my playing that I wanted to show people. Also, I was more determined with this album to create opportunities to solo. Every song features "riffing" or improvising in a jazz context, which is one of my favorite things to do and listen to, musically.From the album, the very first single released today, "Palm Trees."The tracks basically fall into 3 categories. The tunes with Giovanni Rodriguez on electric bass and Jesus Agreda on drums are nearly all originals, so we had to put more thought into and experiment with our parts. We got together to rehearse a couple times.Then, the tracks with Eli Bishop on violin, Rory Hoffman on guitar and Alec Newnam on bass (and one track with my wife Marcela on vocals) are standards that I've played for a while, which we had also played on some gigs together. We got together for one rehearsal to test the arrangements, and we ended up changing a few things at the studio.The third category is the tune with Victor Wooten on bass and John Arrucci on percussion. From the beginning I knew we would piece it together by overdubbing, because I'm playing both acoustic mandolin and electric mandola. We built the track starting with acoustic mandolin, then electric mandola, percussion and bass, in that order.Something I did a lot for this project was to record little demos, from voice memos on my phone to sessions in Logic. It helps me develop tunes and reflect on them. It's nice to keep track of ideas so you don't have to remember little details.I've always had a lot of the typical mandolin influences like Chris Thile, Hamilton de Holanda, David Grisman, Mike Marshall, to name a few, but my musical journey since my early twenties really gravitated to jazz standards, bebop, gypsy jazz, modern jazz, Brazilian music, and Caribbean genres like salsa, etc. I love jazz guitar, and it turns out a lot of my favorite guitar players are French (e.g. Adrien Moignard, Rocky Gresset, Bireli Lagrene, and the late Sylvain Luc.)I also love the electric bass and its role in latin genres like Brazilian samba and Cuban timba. For instance, Brazilian bassist Michael Pipoquinha, or groups like Nosso Trio or Sakesho. Cuban artists like Havana d'Primera and Alain Perez have also been a big inspiration.Not really one genre, but there are plenty of tracks that you can put into clear-cut genres. There's a couple swing grooves, a handful of Brazilian grooves, and some other latin grooves.With my first album I was going more for that "post-label" sound, but this time around I wanted to play great grooves with great melodies and reproduce some jazz genres that I love to play. I think the overarching "genre" is modern/eclectic jazz mandolin.I've always loved playing rhythm, and grooves are essential to my favorite styles. I stumbled upon that groove to "Palm Trees" and knew it was a keeper, so I recorded a video to revisit later. What I like about that chord progression is the droning open G and the firmly sustained chords on top. I feel like I really pull on the strings and get a strong resonance from the mandolin.To me, strumming patterns have to come out naturally and fluidly, otherwise it won't groove and it will be a distraction. You have to intuitively understand where the beat is that you're hitting so you can tighten it up and not rush or drag. Tonally, sometimes the point is to be playing the chords very clearly, like on "Palm Trees," and other times you want to mute strings for a more percussive effect.While all the mandolinists I mentioned before have influenced my rhythm playing, for swing rhythm in particular I have been inspired mostly by acoustic jazz guitar like in gypsy jazz. The guitar has been explored so much more in jazz, and jazz rhythm/comping on guitar is the best!Thank you. I think one of the aspects to my tone that you don't hear as much on mandolin is my legato sound, how I connect and sustain notes- that, combined with the fact that I come from a bluegrass picking background. I always enjoyed and tried to emulate the tones of guys like Adam Steffey, Chris Thile, Alan Bibey, Shawn Lane, etc. when playing fiddle tunes, so my delivery of jazz lines goes for that same clarity, power, and finesse.Obviously you need a good enough instrument that is set up properly and has decent strings, but even without those things it comes down to your pick and the contact it makes with the strings.Find a pick that works for you and discover what those angles and techniques feel like when you're producing good tone. It also helps to fret the strings with confidence in the left hand.It's pretty intuitive, but ultimately, I liked the melodies and chord changes to the point where they made it on the short list. Each of these tunes fulfilled a different role in the overall repertoire. For instance, I wanted a medium swing, a ballad, a faster swing, this latin groove. It felt like a good variety. But generally, I like older standards that have simpler chord changes, then playing modern bebop lines with substitutions.To me it has to be interesting throughout the tune. But how you create interest is the name of the game. On some tunes there's kind of a template, where we just take turns soloing, and within that art form I looked for opportunities to make it more exciting. However, the tracks with Giovanni or Victor on bass, for instance, the bass plays a very different role and is helping more in telling the story. Also, all of the musicians on the album bring their own natural sense for arrangement, like when you listen to Jesus on drums, he will play the perfect fill that contributes so much to the arc of a track.Totally. On "After You've Gone" we are taking turns soloing and stepping into the spotlight, whereas with "Sabor de la Playa," because of the ensemble, I'm the lead voice the whole time, playing melody, chords, or lines.I also adapt to the rhythm/groove concept which can call for a different style of soloing. "After You've Gone" is a faster, swinging groove and there's a short window to say what you want to say, so I wanted to shred some quick bebop lines in a concise way, and the solo takes on a certain tone because of that. However, on "Sabor de la Playa," there's plenty of space and time to explore open moving chord voicings, then go back to some lines, lines that kind of pose questions and develop over more time.I think both can be true. On one hand, I developed a certain fluency on the mandolin neck and a specific finesse and understanding for the technique that's required to play mandolin before learning the language of jazz. And I don't have that with any other instrument, so it gives me the perspective of a mandolin player.But musically, how I've developed with the harmonies and rhythms that I like to hear and like to play on my instrument definitely make me a jazz musician. But I'm more than that, because really I'm fluent in several different idioms or dialects of music. I play with different vocabulary and a different accent depending on what style I'm going for.When I was coming up, my practice routines had to do more with reciting tunes and learning new tunes, but at a certain point, my practice sessions started to completely revolve around improvising and exploring sounds. This can be purely improvisational, like exploring certain harmonic or rhythmic ideas, or maybe I am chasing down a tune idea that I'm working on writing. Sometimes I just pick a tune that I want to work on and try to play the melody, the chords, or solo over the changes.Very occasionally I set out to work on technique, but for a long time now it's just been about maintaining the general technique that I use, and I intuitively feel where the rust needs to be knocked off, so to speak.I recorded the album on my 2015 Heiden F-model, as well as the electric mandola which was finished in 2019 by Jim Triggs (to my dad's design). I also have a pretty new Voight A-model which gets played a lot practicing. For picks these days I use a Bluechip TAD 50.My dad, Shelby Eicher, designed the electric mandola and had a prototype built by Rob Bishline of Bishline Banjos around the year 2000. I grew up with this in the house and later borrowed it for several years and really became familiar with it. In 2019, Jim Triggs finished mine, which turned out to be a fabulous instrument. I use it on gigs all the time in all the styles of music I play except for bluegrass, because it sounds like an electric guitar.For all of my gypsy jazz/swing trio gigs where there's no guitar player, I prefer the electric mandola because of the deeper register, power and sustain. It is so much fun to have that voice as a mandolin player being such a fan of electric jazz guitar.I often plug in my Heiden, because I have an old L.R. Baggs bridge pick-up that sounds great. I use a Tone Dexter pre-amp that sounds really natural. If I'm playing locally and need to I will bring my Genz Benz acoustic amp.